A memorial close to the Gates of Heaven Synagogue was vandalized with swastikas early Wednesday morning.

The memorial, dedicated to the international volunteers who fought in the 1930s Spanish Civil War, lies in the 300 block of East Gorham Street, close to the Gates of Heaven Synagogue.



The vandalism was discovered around 8:30 Wednesday morning. The crime is believed to have been committed in the late hours of Tuesday night or early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the words “TRUMP RULES” and “ANTIFA SUCKS” were painted in red on the memorial. Several swastikas were seen on the side of the memorial as well, which is shaped in the form of a large rock.

Because of the proximity to the Gates of Heaven Synagogue and the anti-Semitic history associated with swastikas, MPD is sharing information on this case with the Jewish Federation of Madison.

The graffiti has already been removed from the monument, according to the Cap Times.