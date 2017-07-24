One person was shot and another was injured in a shooting at La Ville apartment complex on West Gorham Monday.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects.

Originally, MPD deemed the incident as a shooting. After further investigation, they said it was a robbery where the two individuals were targeted by three men.

Two people were taken to a local hospital following the incident, according to WKOW. One of those victims suffered a gunshot wound.

Madison Police Department did not release the status of the either victim’s injuries or the condition of the victim who suffered the gunshot wound.

UWPD sent out a tweet indicating there is no threat to those in the area.

The suspects have been indicated as two black males in their 20s and one Hispanic male in his late 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.

