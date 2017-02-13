Twenty-one-year-old Madison resident, Bernard Daley Jr., was arrested for taking “upskirt” photos and videos of three 19-year-old women at a house party Saturday.

According to the Madison Police Department incident report, police responded to the house party on the 400 block of W. Mifflin Street just after midnight Saturday.

Witnesses called MPD after reportedly seeing Daley using his phone to take inappropriate pictures of some of the women at the party.

MPD officers then contacted and arrested Daley on three counts of invasion of privacy.