As Madison’s music scene continues to expand, so does the amount of places for students and community members to gather and jam out together.

Frank Productions, one of the city’s oldest and largest independent concert promotion companies, announced Thursday their plans for a 2,500-person music venue. Named after a co-founder of the company, Sylvia Frank, “The Sylvee” is set to open summer 2018.

Sylvia Frank, who passed away in 2006, founded the company with her husband, Herb Frank in 1964. Their two sons, Larry and Fred Frank, now run the family-owned business.

The Frank family anticipates groundbreaking for The Sylvee to take place in the spring.