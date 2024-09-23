‘Uglies’ adaptation calls back to 2010s dystopian narrative

Based on the book series by Scott Westerfeld, “Uglies” is an exciting Netflix movie adaptation of the type of classic young adult novel that was popular in the 2010s, a time of dystopian-rich literature.

“Uglies” follows Tally (Joey King) through her 16th birthday in a futuristic society where getting cosmetic surgery to turn pretty is mandatory. In this society, you are a second-class citizen — an “ugly” — until you get the operation.

Just a warning, there are spoilers below!

My first impression of the movie was that it was a bit different. I was shocked to learn they changed the backstory of society’s collapse. In the book, the government shattered because of the spread of infected oil that caused raging fires and mass destruction.

In the movie, they still blame it on oil, but make it more about the issue of climate change, the division it spread and humans becoming too reliant on fossil fuels. This was an intriguing choice, as the issue of fracking and nonrenewable energy is a hot topic in political debate right now.

I liked the casting of Shay (Brianne Tju), the girl who introduced Tally to the idea of the rebellious secret society of the Smoke, which is full of people who don’t want to turn pretty. The actress’ portrayal of Shay’s upbeat nature and drive for adventure was true to the book. Additionally, her depiction of Shay’s lack of mental clarity at the end of the movie when she turned pretty really drove home the shocking detail that the operation doesn’t just change the way you look.

In the book, when government leader Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox) asks Tally to find the Smoke and reveal its location, her procedure is threatened to be taken away if she does not cooperate. But in the movie, Tally is given the option to either turn pretty or save society from the Smoke. This was a major stray from the original plot of the book and I thought this made Tally’s decision a lot less realistic. I find it very hard to believe Shay would choose her friend over the procedure, especially since Shay had already invited Tally to the Smoke and she chose to be pretty instead.

Deciding to have Tally’s friend, Peris (Chase Stokes), working as a “special” — a third identity resulting from another cosmetic procedure — with Dr. Cable against her in the movie was definitely a provocative idea which introduced an element of tension into the narrative that I enjoyed. Having Peris be the one to kill Az from the Smoke added to the betrayal factor. I’m a girl who loves drama in my movies, so I was happy to see him have a more complex character arc.

Overall, Netflix’s adaptation was okay. There were a few elements they changed that I had mixed feelings about, but if movie adaptations were exactly like the books, what would be the point of seeing them? Adding an element of uncertainty for fans of the books just makes the experience of the film more exciting.