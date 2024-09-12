Students stay hydrated at Stanley pop-up event on campus

Viral drinkware brand Stanley kicked off their nationwide Stanley Studio H2O campus tour today at Union South. Stop by Union South tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a unique experience of good vibes, free gifts, polaroid photoshoots and Stanley products galore.

The Stanley Studio H2O was a three-station pop-up. Step one, walk into the studio to view products and take a fun polaroid photo — the stations’ bubble-like mirrors make the perfect selfie spot. Next, select your product.

Stanley’s Project Manager Hadyn Daugs said Stanley incorporated a mix of best-selling products in their pop-up, like their iconic Quenchers and their new products. Some of their newest products include sweatshirts, trucker and dad hats, socks and most recently their Cross Bottles released in June.

The cross bottles, otherwise known as “wearable water” are perfect for the college student on-the-go, according to Stanley’s Public Relations Manager Krista Ulatowski. They may look a little different from Stanley’s popular Quenchers, but they offer the perks of being very flexible to your lifestyle — whether you’re running from class-to-class or traveling.

Daugs said Stanley understands their student audience and wants to offer them a unique experience, which is why step three of the pop-up includes exclusive free tote bags along with free custom engraving — which usually costs money on select products.

“I feel like Stanley really wanted to do our true first-time retail experience for students,” Daugs said. “They are our top consumer, our biggest supporters, and we want to support them in their university journey as well. So if our products can help them do that whether they’re going to class, practice, hanging out with their friends, we want to make sure that we are supporting our community that supports us.”

On top of the chance of receiving free gifts at Stanley’s pop-up, Ulatowski said Stanley came up with another idea to give back to their student consumers by doing a giveaway targeted toward college students.

Not only will this giveaway entail free Stanley products, but also cash prizes that students can use for their tuition. The giveaway will be released in about a week.

Overall, the whole staff at Stanley’s pop-up was eager to greet students and planned this event perfectly — hydration before the biggest game of the season is a must.

Newbridge Marketing Group Co-founder and Senior Partner Steve Schubert was enthusiastic about beginning the tour in Madison.

“We’re thrilled to be in Madison to kick it off,” Schubert said. “We know it’s one of the best college towns in America.”