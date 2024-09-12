Restaurants to try near campus this fall

Madison is known for its vibrant and ever-growing culinary scene. This year, enjoy the fall colors with a taste of what this city has to offer. From weekend brunches to quick lunches or group dinners, there is a place for all your festivities and gatherings and what’s more, all nearby. Here is a top list of hidden-gem restaurants for every occasion around the city.

Tokyo Sushi

A house turned cozy restaurant, Tokyo Sushi is known for its fresh sushi bar, hibachi and appetizers. Whether you are looking for a mid-day lunch special or an unassuming and quiet place to eat for dinner, Tokyo Sushi could be the place for you.

If you are looking for more, Tokyo Sushi has you covered. With its quaint front patio, large indoor booths and high-stool sushi bar, it is the perfect spot for a fun date night and promises some of the best hibachi in Madison.

They are also known for their classic nigiri, sashimi and creative specialty rolls. For those less inclined towards raw fish, their tempura and hibachi dishes are equally delightful with a miso soup to start.

Grampa’s Pizzeria

Grampa’s Pizzeria is an artisan style pizzeria on Willy Street, best known for their secret family pizza recipe. Grampa’s Pizzeria features a crafted menu of small plates, salads, customizable pizzas and desserts. It offers a variety of specials throughout the week with the one of the most intriguing being a Tuesday Date Night special with a small plate or salad, one specialty pizza with dessert and a bottle of wine for $60.

Ha Long Bay

A local favorite, Ha Long Bay is one of Madison’s go-to Vietnamese restaurants. With their extensive menu offering everything from Phở, to Vietnamese Soup, to Bún, a Vietnamese Rice Vermicelli Salad, it is certainly an eatery to add onto your must-try list.

Sequoia



For all sushi lovers on campus, Sequoia is another great spot to try. Tucked away on Monroe Street near Camp Randall, it features a diverse menu of classic and specialty sushi rolls, ramen and an extensive cocktail selection. Sequoia is the place for a special dinner. Their modern, sleek interior with moody lighting makes a great date night or an evening with friends.

One & Only

Classic eats, shareable plates and craft cocktails, One and Only is Monroe street’s perfect spot for a happy hour dinner or a Sunday brunch. The restaurant’s warm, inviting atmosphere is ideal for casual meetups and special occasions. Their menu offers a unique blend of comfort food and innovative dishes, starting with their famous cheese curds — a Wisconsin staple done right, in addition to an equally impressive cocktail menu. With a wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic creations, One and Only caters to everyone in your group.

Taberna Tacos & Tequila

A new kid on the block, Taberna Tacos & Tequila is one of Monroe Street’s newest restaurants. Opened earlier this year, this vibrant addition to the neighborhood brings a taste of Mexico to the west side of campus.

As suggested by their name, Taberna specializes in tacos and tequila. They offers both traditional options such as al pastor and carne asada, as well as more innovative options like their vegan cauliflower or Korean beef tacos.

Each taco, served on fresh corn tortilla, is a perfect compliment to their expansive cocktail menu along with their signature Mexican coke for those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks.

Cento

Right by the famous Overture center and near the heart of State Street is this Madison-famous Italian restaurant. Draped in dim lighting and offering cozy booths, Cento is perfect spot to stop in on a chilly fall night. From its butternut squash for a sweet tooth to its Squid Ink Cavatelli pasta, it is a delight to be savored.

Bassett Street Brunch Club

Located on 444 W. Johnson Street, Bassett Street Brunch Club is the best place for someone craving a brunch at any time of the day. With their eggs benedict to to their iconic “Big Bang,” a stack of two large buttermilk pancakes alongside your choice of meat and eggs, they serve to fulfill your appetite.

Merchant

Right off Capitol Square, this industrial gastropub offers elevated dishes from small plates like charcuterie, warm marinated olives and fried cheese curds to courses such like burgers, shrimp cakes and steak. The restaurant sources ingredients from farms all over the state of Wisconsin, according to their website.

Mad Rabbit Restaurant

Hidden at 805 Williamson Street, Mad Rabbit is one of Madison’s most delicious vegan restaurants, offering everything from vegan blueberry crepes and breakfast burgers to flatbreads and wraps. Most notable for their signature Mad Rabbit Burger, they cannot be missed.

Whether you’re craving sushi or pizza for heading for a casual date night, Madison’s food scene meets all your expectations and offer more. Grab your friends, bring your appetite, and find your new favorite spot in the city this fall!