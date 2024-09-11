Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

You better brie-lieve it: the Badger Cheese Club is open to all

Club receives 1,000 sign-ups at Student Organization Fair
by Clare Cowan
September 11, 2024
Emma Kozina
Badger Cheese Club co-presidents Tula Cox (left) and Melina Zarboulas (right). Sept. 11, 2024.

With over 1,000 sign-ups, the Badger Cheese Club has been a hit at the Student Org Fair, according to co-presidents Tula Cox and Melina Zarboulas.

Cox and Zarboulas joined the club their freshman year, and since then it’s been nothing short of cheese and fun. Zarboulas said one thing that makes the club so special is the diversity of its members. 

“I think the lack of one demographic of people in this club is really cool…There’s no one criteria for liking cheese–except for being lactose intolerant,” Zarboulas said.

Advertisements

Some events the Badger Cheese Club offers include mac and cheese making, bagels and cream cheese, cheesy pizza night and their infamous cheese curd crawl. At the cheese curd crawl, club members venture to various restaurants in Madison to give their cheese curds a try. At the end of the crawl, members vote for their favorite and one cheese curd comes out of the crawl victorious.

Anyone is welcome to join the club. It offers opportunities to take creative initiative to expand your resume with event planning and enjoy your favorite foods–because cheese makes everything gouda. 

With the Cheese Capital of the World being in Wisconsin, students have the chance to celebrate the cheese culture in Madison while meeting new students. 

“We’re in Wisconsin! What better way to honor the heritage of the state than by supporting one of its greatest exports…We’re the cheese state, so let’s be cheesy,” Cox said.

The Badger Cheese Club is also a good way to enjoy a comforting meal and decompress after the stress of classes, Zarboulas said. Whether you’re majoring in Art History or Biochem, you can find common ground and conversation. Dues are all inclusive for 6 events across the semester and are $25. 

The club has been around for a while, but according to their posting on Wisconsin Involvement Network, they’ve stayed true to their mission to this day: “To enjoy and learn about many different types of artisan cheese from all around the world, to learn about how artisan cheese is made, and to socialize with other people who enjoy fine artisan cheeses.” 

Don’t miss their charcuterie board night on Sept. 23 or learn more about the Badger Cheese Club on their Instagram @badgercheeseclub. 

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ArtsEtc
Ha Long Bay. September 30, 2018.
Restaurants to try near campus this fall
Albums of the Summer.
Simple, fun, catchy: students name songs of the summer
Lpub organizers Jen Smith (left) and Alissa Gauger (right) at the Nitro. Sept. 7, 2024.
Lesbian pop-up bar LPub Madison builds community
Sept. 7, 2024.
Fall fashion forecast: How to restyle, refresh your wardrobe
People gather and socialize in a recently-renovated section of seating at the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as dusk falls to night following a spring sunset on June 2, 2016. In the background is the Terrace's new performance stage and Lake Mendota. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)
Your guide to WUD Music shows this September
New York Times Bestselling Author Hanif Abdurraqib Speaks at A Room of One’s Own Bookstore. Sep. 5, 2024.
Hanif Abdurraqib talks city life, writing inspiration at Madison event
Donate to The Badger Herald