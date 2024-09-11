You better brie-lieve it: the Badger Cheese Club is open to all

With over 1,000 sign-ups, the Badger Cheese Club has been a hit at the Student Org Fair, according to co-presidents Tula Cox and Melina Zarboulas.

Cox and Zarboulas joined the club their freshman year, and since then it’s been nothing short of cheese and fun. Zarboulas said one thing that makes the club so special is the diversity of its members.

“I think the lack of one demographic of people in this club is really cool…There’s no one criteria for liking cheese–except for being lactose intolerant,” Zarboulas said.

Advertisements

Some events the Badger Cheese Club offers include mac and cheese making, bagels and cream cheese, cheesy pizza night and their infamous cheese curd crawl. At the cheese curd crawl, club members venture to various restaurants in Madison to give their cheese curds a try. At the end of the crawl, members vote for their favorite and one cheese curd comes out of the crawl victorious.

Anyone is welcome to join the club. It offers opportunities to take creative initiative to expand your resume with event planning and enjoy your favorite foods–because cheese makes everything gouda.

With the Cheese Capital of the World being in Wisconsin, students have the chance to celebrate the cheese culture in Madison while meeting new students.

“We’re in Wisconsin! What better way to honor the heritage of the state than by supporting one of its greatest exports…We’re the cheese state, so let’s be cheesy,” Cox said.

The Badger Cheese Club is also a good way to enjoy a comforting meal and decompress after the stress of classes, Zarboulas said. Whether you’re majoring in Art History or Biochem, you can find common ground and conversation. Dues are all inclusive for 6 events across the semester and are $25.

The club has been around for a while, but according to their posting on Wisconsin Involvement Network, they’ve stayed true to their mission to this day: “To enjoy and learn about many different types of artisan cheese from all around the world, to learn about how artisan cheese is made, and to socialize with other people who enjoy fine artisan cheeses.”

Don’t miss their charcuterie board night on Sept. 23 or learn more about the Badger Cheese Club on their Instagram @badgercheeseclub.