Fall fashion forecast: How to restyle, refresh your wardrobe

As the new semester kicks off, the excitement of returning to campus brings a fresh opportunity to rock fall fashion. This fall, there are a variety of trends emerging, and everyone is bound to find one they are excited about.

Abigail DeHaven is a member of The Vault at the University of Wisconsin, a student organization offering a unique perspective on the fashion industry. DeHaven spoke to The Badger Herald about her back-to-school trend predictions and how to make the most of what you already own in your wardrobe.

Denim Jackets

Crisp fall days call for a jacket in between a sweatshirt and a puffer, which brings us to one of the most reliable layers — the denim jacket. DeHaven predicts denim jackets will be seen all over campus this season. Whether paired with a graphic baby tee or worn over a gray hoodie, a classic oversized denim jacket will be your best friend this fall when rushing out the door in need of an easy and comfortable addition to your outfit.

Little Black Dresses

As the semester picks up, the little black dress will quickly become a go-to piece for any occasion. Known for its versatility, the LBD effortlessly transitions from day-to-night. Whether you’re heading to dinner with friends or dressing for a business presentation, a simple black dress strikes the perfect balance between style and sophistication, DeHaven said. Pair it with a blazer and heels for a polished, professional look or throw on a leather jacket and sneakers for a more casual, laid-back moment. This timeless staple will have you covered no matter what your schedule — or social calendar — throws your way this season.

Mixed Metals

This season, don’t shy away from mixing metals when it comes to your accessories. Gone are the days of strictly sticking to either silver or gold — now it’s all about blending them together for a fresh, modern look. Layering silver and gold necklaces or stacking mixed metal rings can elevate even the simplest outfits. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or heading to a study sesh at a coffee shop, combining different metals adds depth and character to your style. Mixed metals are the perfect way to experiment with your jewelry and show off a more personalized, effortless vibe.

Staple Pieces

Some things never go out of style. These two pieces are the pillars of almost any reliable fall look — blue jeans and a classic white tee. If you own a pair of go-to jeans that spark confidence and are a cornerstone to your outfits, don’t take them for granted. Pair them with a cardigan, a crewneck, an off-the-shoulder long sleeve or a classic tee (on warmer days) for a timeless look. Another winning item that elevates any outfit is a plain white tee. Added under a hoodie or sweater, a white tee peeking out of a neckline creates a clean look. It can also be paired with a pair of funky and colorful pants to effortlessly compliment them.

Restyling Your Current Closet

Before you rush out to buy the latest trends, consider this — your closet might already be full of potential. This fall, one of the keys to staying stylish is all about creativity and making the most of what you have. Here are some ways to restyle your favorite pieces into fresh, head-turning looks.

A creative and practical way to restyle your wardrobe is by learning how to sew. Sewing not only allows you to tailor clothes to fit you better, but it also opens up endless possibilities for revamping pieces you may have grown tired of. You can transform almost any clothing item with a few alterations, giving them a completely new vibe.

“It’s so easy to just turn a pair of high-waisted pants into low-waisted and, boom, you have a new pair of pants,” DeHaven said.

Adding buttons to shirts, jackets or even jeans is an easy way to add a unique touch to any item of clothing. Once you master the basics, sewing can become a fun, sustainable way to breathe new life into old clothing, making your wardrobe feel as fresh as the latest fashion trends.

According to DeHaven, her main source of style inspiration is her mom. Don’t be afraid to ask the people in your life if they have any clothing pieces you can borrow or gather inspiration from.

“The first thing I’ll do if I want a denim jacket, I’ll call her and be like, ‘Hey, do you still have your denim jacket?’,” DeHaven said. “So that’s definitely one of my biggest inspirations. She’s always kept the 80s hair, and she loves all the jewelry, the makeup and she’s just so expressive… I love it.”

This semester, have fun with your outfits and don’t be afraid to experiment. If you feel stuck in a fashion rut, look around you for inspiration. From classmates to Pinterest, there are endless outlets to explore new styles.