Find your astrological fragrance at Zodica Perfumery

When you think of your zodiac sign, what do you envision it smelling like?

Zodica Perfumery, a new addition to downtown Madison, offers an enchanting experience of picking out a perfume based on your sign, guaranteeing you will find a scent you will love.

Kristi Moe, founder and designer of Zodica Perfumery first founded her Madison-based brand with the intention of creating clean, chemical-free and non-migraine-inducing perfume formulas. Moe’s brand is a line of “celestial-inspired fine fragrances,” blending nature and the individuality of each zodiac sign, according to Zodica Perfumery’s website.

The new store, which opened Sept. 14 at the intersection of West Johnson Street and State Street, is the brand’s first flagship store.

Zodica Perfumery Store Manager Natalie McNett said Zodica is a nationally growing brand.

“Zodica is sold in over 600 boutiques across the nation,” McNett said.

Upon entering the store, you are welcomed with a light, sweet and fresh smell adequate for a perfume shop — a complete opposite experience from walking into another well-known bath and body products store.

The store is split in half, the right side featuring local, women-owned zodiac-based trinkets. Everything from zodiac specific jewelry to crystals and hair accessories. On the left side of the store, you are greeted with an expansive perfume wall display. Finally, on the back wall is “The Refill Bar,” where you can bring in your empty bottle of perfume and refill it for 30% off.

Zodica offers two lines of fragrances: Crystal Infused Zodiac Perfume and the Wanderlust collection. The crystal infused zodiac line took over three years to perfect.

“There is an 80% chance of you liking your scent based on three years of blind study research,” McNett said.

The Wanderlust collection is a line of perfumes inspired by the astrology of US cities, according to Zodica Perfumery’s website. Scents are a strong reminder of places, and the Wanderlust line aims to tell a story and remind you of that location. They currently feature New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and of course Wisconsin-based scents.

I smelled the iconic Wisconsin perfume, paying homage to the brand’s home state. Wisconsin’s natal chart brings a mix of the Gemini, Pisces, Aries, Capricorn and Libra signs, according to Zodica Perfumery’s website. The top notes on this fragrance include clementine, green sage, lavender and violet — Wisconsin’s state flower.

Their perfumes are created with the environment in mind, utilizing sustainable packaging and ethically sourced ingredients.