Anna Shoemaker to deliver acoustic set and exclusive tracks at High Noon Saloon

Indie-pop singer and songwriter Anna Shoemaker will be joining Joe P on his headline tour, performing in Madison at the High Noon Saloon on Sept. 23. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m.

The Badger Herald spoke with Shoemaker about her music and story. This concert is not one that students will want to miss.

Shoemaker’s musical journey began during her childhood, listening to artists her mom would play like Sheryl Crow, she said. Songwriting has always been the way she felt she could express herself best – becoming a musician was always a dream of hers.

She will be performing her most recent songs – a celebration of raw emotion. They are best listened to on a road trip with friends, screaming and singing along in the car, she said.

Shoemaker is an artist who enjoys intimacy, so it’s no surprise that she will be performing her songs acoustic.

“It’s just gonna be me with my guitar,” Shoemaker said. “I think it’s gonna lend itself a lot to these new songs…writing is something that’s really important to me so I think playing the songs acoustic will be really a good way to get that out there,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said her favorite part of performing is playing songs and meeting people. After her concerts, people tell her the music resonated with them or made them feel heard.

Shoemaker always admired artists that could transform their problems and hardships into music, she said.

She’s inspired by the way musicians can be open about their troubles — she tries to capture that in her own music. She wants people to know that whatever they feel, it’s better to feel your emotions than to keep them bottled up.

“I write a lot about my personal life and about insecurities and anxieties,” Shoemaker said. “When people relate to that, it’s a really good feeling … if you feel upset or if you’re hurt or if you’re heartbroken, you’re justified in that and you can feel upset.”

At her concert, Shoemaker said she will be performing exclusive unreleased songs from her upcoming sophomore album, “Someone Should Stop Her.” She described learning how to play these songs acoustically as an exciting journey, with one of her favorites being a fun single to be released Oct. 23.

Another one of her favorite songs that fans won’t want to miss at her upcoming show is “It’s Depression.”

“It’s really fun to play [It’s Depression] acoustic, because generally it’s a more rock, heavy production song, and playing it acoustic feels so different. It feels like it almost brings a new meaning,” Shoemaker said.

Tickets are available for purchase for 25 dollars on High Noon Saloon’s website, and don’t miss Shoemaker at her merchandise table after the show!