A shamROCKin’ guide to the best St. Patrick’s Day in Madison

Looking for ways to get festive this St. Patrick’s Day? Well, look no further! Madison offers a variety of exciting Irish-themed events for all ages across the city. This Irish holiday is celebrated March 17 to commemorate the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. There are plenty of different ways to celebrate the holiday, from going out on the town with friends and family to cozying up at home for the perfect night in.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, so the whole weekend can be dedicated to this jubilant day. So put aside the responsibilities for now, and consider partaking in some of these cheery, all-inclusive, celebratory activities to feel extra lucky this St. Patrick’s Day.

High Noon Saloon

If you haven’t attended an event yet at the High Noon Saloon, this event is sure to knock your (lucky) socks off. A rock band called The Kissers bring a fresh and original kick to Celtic music and will be performing two shows March 16 for their St. Patrick’s Eve celebration. The first show is open to all ages starting at 5:00 p.m. and lasting until 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person, and kids under 12 may enter for free. Their second show at 8:00 p.m. goes until 11:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 a person. This show is for guests ages 21 years and older. As rock musicians, The Kissers delve into the origins of Irish music while still maintaining their distinct identity.

Lucky’s St. Patty’s Bar Crawl

Hoping to really tap into the traditional Irish celebrations? Then this bar crawl is for you! Starting at 4:00 p.m. on Sat., March 16th, head over to Red Rock Saloon to kick off the official Lucky’s St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl. With tickets starting at just $25 per person, you will receive 2 drinks or shots, a stadium cup, a lanyard, a badge and a plethora of exclusive drink specials! What better day to bar hop than St. Patty’s Day? So whether you dress up like a leprechaun with a pot of gold or more casual in green and gold, get ready to shamrock ‘n’ roll this bar crawl. Make sure you get a Guinness!

Capitol Square Parade

If bands and bars aren’t your thing, but a family-friendly gathering is, this celebration is perfect for you! Parades bring out excitement and gratitude in everyone who attends. This St. Patrick’s Day parade will travel around Madison’s beautiful Capitol Square March 17th starting at 1:30 p.m. This parade will welcome different sponsors, including but not limited to, Dane County Shamrock Club, Genna’s Cocktail Lounge and The Plaza Tavern & Grill, to celebrate the Irish culture. Proceeds will be donated to local beneficiaries, such as the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, and GiGi’s Playhouse of Madison.

Drag Bingo in Fitchburg

If you prefer an indoor event, drag bingo might top your list of things to do this holiday. Head over to the Hop Haus in Fitchburg, just south of Madison, for an extraordinary and family friendly drag show with stars Bianca Lynn Breeze, Lucinda Reer and Maya Mink. Tickets are $20 per person and include 10 rounds of bingo with prizes and one free drink. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the event starts at 1:00 p.m. These stars never fail to put on a memorable and exciting show.

A Traditional Irish Dinner

Of course, one cannot celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without a healthy plate of Irish themed foods. The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Madison is hosting an Irish themed dinner on Sunday, March 17th starting at 5:00 p.m. and lasting until 7:30 pm. Dinners include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and carrots for only $15 per plate. Carryouts are also available when ordered ahead of time. I, personally, find Irish food to be very comforting, and you can’t go wrong with a pile of hot corned beef, especially with some horseradish! This event is organized in support of the Miracle League of Dane County.

Try A New Recipe

Maybe staying in is more your thing, and what better time to try out a new recipe? Perhaps a Shepherd’s pie made with ground beef or lamb and a potato crust? Be sure to wash it down with a Guinness or a nice glass of whiskey. And for dessert, a chocolate butter pastry pie. There’s nothing better than getting to sit down and eat a delicious homemade meal honoring another country’s culture. Blasta!