Grammy-nominated artist charms crowd in musical performance at BHM keynote event

Students and community members gathered at the University of Wisconsin’s Shannon Hall in Memorial Union Wednesday to enjoy a free musical performance from the Inglewood, California native rap artist, singer and songwriter D Smoke.

He was invited to perform on campus by the Black History Month Planning Committee as a part of Legacy X, a series of events to commemorate 10 years of Black History Month celebration at UW, according to the Black History Month Planning Committee.

D Smoke gained mainstream attention after winning in the 2019 “Rhythm + Flow” show on Netflix, with a renowned judge panel that consisted of Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I., according to the event’s posting.

The bilingual rapper is fluent in Spanish and English. A musician and an educator, he taught Spanish and music theory at Inglewood High School, according to the event’s posting.

D Smoke introduced himself on stage with an upbeat rap song. His spontaneous burst of energy and swagger made for a lively grand appearance. Within the first few minutes on stage, he called out to the audience to come forward. His charisma filled the room and quickly had listeners abandon their seats and eagerly crowd together at the foot of the stage.

D Smoke engaged the crowd by asking them to put up their hands in the air if they’re grateful. He followed with his song “Top of the Morning” with lyrics affirming, “It’s love in here/Top of the mornin’, lookin’ up/Grateful for another year.”

He warmed the stage with his humorous jokes and charismatic charm. Occasionally, he engaged the audience by pointing the mic down to members of the audience to let them sing a few lines.

From bows to punk pirate: Unexpected guide to spring fashionAs our outfits are no longer hidden by our coats and snow doesn’t inhibit us from wearing the same pair Read…

By the fourth song, he introduced Grammy-award-winning R&B singer and songwriter Davion Farris — D Smoke’s brother — to join him on stage. The crowd rejoiced in a lively celebration of both stars’ talent in collaboration.

One unique theme throughout the performance was D Smoke and Farris were not shy to show off their voices a cappella. The DJ would turn off the music at the end of several songs, allowing a transition into a heartfelt and transcendent a cappella experience of the two artists’ powerful voices.

D Smoke expressed his Black pride with his song called “Black Habits,” the first song of his album that was nominated for a Grammy in 2020. He rapped proudly to lyrics like, “If black music is the blood/then my heart has been beatin’ more” and rhymes like, “Black magic/Black excellence/Black habits/this Black medicine/Black Chucks/Black tux/Black hug/Black love.”

Throughout the show D Smoke also showcased his ability to play piano, which he referred to as his “first love.” He also flexed his ability to alternate between English and Spanish verses effortlessly.

But, one of the unexpected surprises of the show was when Farris graced the audience with a seductive performance of his song “Make Love,” where he sang while slowly unbuttoning his shirt.

D Smoke then returned and picked two audience members to come on stage and take a selfie with him, before spending part of the next song standing with the crowd down on the floor.

D Smoke acknowledged this was his first college show and proved himself a charmer among the college audience. Students were entertained by his wit and charismatic presence that kept the crowd vibing in front of the stage from beginning to end.