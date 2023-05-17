The University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra is holding their 25th Anniversary Concert at the First Unitarian Society in Madison May 20. The ensemble’s live performance will be their first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open to any interested members, the orchestra is Wisconsin’s premier amateur group for enthusiasts of Slavic and East-European Folk and other music. Musicians perform on authentic instruments such as balalaikas and domras, which resemble the guitar.

Founder and conductor Victor Gorodinsky immigrated to the United States from Russia 41 years ago. He worked at the University of Illinois before moving to Madison in the late 90s to work as a librarian at UW, founding the Orchestra in 1997 with the help of the UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA).

Gorodinsky said that the ensemble had humble origins, but is bringing an impressive repertoire of expertise to its Anniversary performance.

“I’d never organized anything in my life, and at first I wasn’t sure about it because we had six people, Gorodinsky said. “But honestly in my wildest dreams, I never imagined that it would become so big. We have over 40 people now and travel around Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota.”

Given that the group is strictly amateur, they prioritize fun throughout their rehearsals and performances. Gorodinsky finds pride in their ability to work hard while enjoying themselves and sharing some laughs.

The conductor said that his style of direction is “informal,” but never to the point of distracting the audience from the Orchestra’s talents.

“We have a different vision for our concerts [than symphonies],” Gorodinsky said. “We play shorter pieces, and I like to talk to the audience. I joke around with them. The audience appreciates feeling like there isn’t a large distance between them and the artists.”

The ensemble is more than just a source of entertainment for the Madison community. It’s a cultural haven for Slavic and East-European people in the area, whether they immigrated here or have lived in the United States their whole lives.

Gorodinsky believes that his native country’s music is an indelible part of him that is important to share.

“This kind of music is part of me,” Gorodinsky said. “America is a melting pot, so I think it’s important to preserve any kind of culture. That’s what makes this country so great.”

You can buy your ticket online or at the door with cash or check only.