The Milwaukee Bucks are officially launching a new “Bucks In Six” apparel line Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. to feature their new collaboration with the local Milwaukee brand “Unfinished Legacy.” These new partnerships will differentiate the Bucks merchandise from others and create more support for the team.

The new Bucks In Six apparel includes hoodies, t-shirts and “Photo Reel” shirts which depict timeless images of famous Bucks players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. All items are fashion-forward due to their “streetwear” look and celebrate many of the team’s greatest moments in history.

According to a press release from the NBA, the Bucks In Six name was created in honor of former Bucks player Brandon Jennings. Jennings carried his team during the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and in the last six games, leading to the team’s first NBA title in 50 years. The Bucks decided this was a great slogan for their brand name.

On top of Bucks In Six clothing, the official launch at the Bucks Pro Shop will have local musicians performing in the store and the Unfinished Legacy team to answer questions and support the new partnership.

Ian’s vs. Eat The Best: Which is the ultimate late-night pizza location in MadisonIt’s a Friday at 1 a.m., and you have been out with your friends since 10 p.m. You are tired Read…

The Ultimate Legacy name was coined by Brema Brema, an artist who settled in Milwaukee after fleeing from a Kenyan refugee camp during his youth. Brema created the brand while earning his high school diploma, according to an article by the Shepherd Express.

While working at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Brema and other students were asked to describe themselves in one word. The person next to him said, “unfinished.” This answer resonated highly with Brema because he felt like he had come so far in life, but still had a long way to go. Hence, the Unfinished Legacy name was created.

According to the NBA, Brema’s designs strive to recognize the culture and community of Milwaukee and beyond. He said his collaboration with the Bucks represents the winning history of their team and the winning future they have ahead of them.