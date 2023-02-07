The Wisconsin Union Theater invited wind quintet Imani Winds to perform at the Hamel Music Center Sunday, Feb. 5th. The group filled the colorful Collins Recital Hall with delightful music on an otherwise quiet night at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Large crowds proved that a chance to see the two-time Grammy-nominated group was worth missing out on watching the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony held the same evening.

Imani’s unique and adventurous programming united the audience through all six numbers. Sunday’s setlist, titled “Black and Brown,” celebrated composers of color and the musicians performed pieces from all over the globe.

Before performing Reena Esmali’s “The Light Is the Same” (2017), Bassoonist Monica Ellis praised Esmali’s meaningful compositions. The Imani musicians support Esmali’s intersections between Western and Indian classical traditions in Esmail’s work.

“We’re all more alike than we are different,” Ellis said.

While Imani’s roster has seen changes throughout the 26 seasons since it was formed by Ellis and oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz, the group’s dynamic sound proves its members’ fellowship. Their theatrical facial expressions and movements entertained not just our ears, but our eyes as well.

Concluding with a riveting solo from clarinetist Mark Dover, the last number, “Belle Epoque en Sud-America” (1994-1997), proved to be a crowd favorite. It received a well-deserved standing ovation.

The show marked several audience members’ first time in a classical theater. University of Wisconsin sophomore Claudia Salgado found the set animating, especially the last piece.

“I had never been to a classical concert before,” said Salgado. “It was not what I expected! The two hours went by quickly and the recital hall was incredible.”

Imani musicians work hard to surprise their audience at every show. In the two and a half decades since they began performing, they have attempted an impressively diverse repertoire of songs. Their music reflects the histories of many people.

“I really like that Imani Winds focuses on music from different cultural backgrounds, highlighting it with their Grammy-nominated talent,” said UW sophomore and Concert Band member Max Blitman.

Blitman has followed Imani since high school and had the opportunity to catch them in Madison, much to his delight.

The Wisconsin Union Directorate Performing Arts Committee (WUD PAC), a student-run organization bringing artists to the University, programmed the event. WUD PAC is bringing jazz musician Samara Joy to the Union Theater on Feb. 16th, along with saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins on Mar. 25th.