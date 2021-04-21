TikTok — making us dance, laugh, cry and cook all through a global pandemic. Chances are, if you’re on TikTok, you’ve tried at least one of these recipes. And if you’re not on TikTok, I’m about to change your life. So long are the days of having to sift through mom and lifestyle blogs you don’t care about just to find a recipe. On TikTok, you can get your recipe and get out in 60 seconds or less.

1. Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Pasta

I honestly have a hard time believing that a supermodel actually eats such a delectable and carb-loaded pasta, but I’m here for it. This recipe has the perfect spice to cheese ratio, and you can feel good about yourself for making your own sauce. Thank you Gigi, for not only blessing us with your beauty, but also this recipe.

2. Pancake Cereal

First of all, tiny pancakes are adorable. And just like M&M’s, it turns out pancakes also taste better in miniature form. You can’t beat a fusion of two of the greatest breakfast foods of all time.

3. Baked Feta Pasta

Ahh, the infamous baked feta pasta. That’s right, this is the pasta that took the world by storm and caused a massive feta shortage. Definitely give it a try if you’re a feta fan.

4. 3-Ingredient Bagel

Oh my gosh. A lazy bagel lover’s dream. Never in my life did I think I would possess the skills to make my own homemade bagels, yet here we are. You literally need greek yogurt, flour and salt. Also Trader Joe’s beloved Everything but the Bagel seasoning — this is very important.

5. Copycat Taco Bell Crunchwrap

TikTok once again showing us all the things we never knew we needed to know. Exhibit A, how to make a knockoff T-Bell crunchwrap. You can even make a breakfast version — shoutout @stassiebaby.

6. Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Cakes

Wow. The broke sushi lover’s dream. Nothing can beat this easy-to-make take on sushi. When you can’t afford Sushi Express, this is the next best option.

7. Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Genius. So customizable and crispy. Also great for those of you who may need to take out anger. Angry reader, meet smashable potatoes.

8. Whipped Coffee

Throwing it back to Summer 2020 and peak quarantine. I honestly would make this every single morning if I wasn’t so lazy. You quite literally have to hand whip the coffee, sugar and milk mixture for a solid 20 minutes. Normally nobody has time for that, but this has been a year of unprecedented boredom.

For any incredible and life changing recipe I missed, please accept my apologies. These are simply the recipes that the algorithm gods have gifted me with so far. Nonetheless, next time you’re hungry and lacking inspiration, ditch Pinterest and Google and take a stab at the world wide recipe book of TikTok.