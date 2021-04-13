Among the publications of UW, Moda Magazine shines with specialty, professionalism and community-building during Fashion Week. While last year was canceled due to the pandemic, their team adapted the events of 2021 to a safe, virtual format allowing UW affiliates and the outer public alike — regardless of location — to participate in a fashion-forward week.

Moda Magazine is a part of WUD Publications and identifies as a premier fashion and lifestyle publication with an intersectional feminist theme. Its mission is to create a voice for any and all students, bringing fashion, culture, arts, lifestyle and men’s wear media to the community.

For each issue, they address different issues in pop culture and create dialogue about how the public may find solutions to these problems. An example is their use of the word “plastic” in their latest issue, which featured plastic-like clothing and dove into the fake or “plastic” traits that are unfairly synonymous with femininity.

Fashion experts share career stories, advice at ‘Speaking Terms’ panel eventThe eighth annual Moda Magazine Univeristy of Wisconsin Fashion Week held its first panel event “Speaking Terms” Tuesday evening. Industry Read…

With all their pieces, Editor-in-Chief Allyson Konz believes Moda does its best to highlight creators’ work in the most professional and efficient way possible. But the hardworking group of students is what sets it apart.

“What really drives Moda’s content is the ambition of the people involved in the magazine,” Konz said. “Being able to work with people on a creative set and produce such high-quality work is part of that community building. It’s what makes Moda so special.”

The magazine has a large multimedia team with photographers, illustrators, designers and writers that develop quality work to maintain their content — specifically for their website and biannual print magazines. Recently, they recruited about 10 videographers to take on their biggest project yet — UW Fashion Week 2021.

With their 10th anniversary, the creators of Moda Magazine put their best efforts toward a COVID-friendly week full of fashion-filled activities. Last year’s UW Fashion Week was canceled due to the pandemic’s effect on all in-person events, but with more time to plan, Moda developed a schedule that better fit current conditions.

The Moda team worked with CDC, UW and Union guidelines to ensure everything was in order for their big week. Along with hiring more staff members, they altered their meetings to virtual formats and stressed up-to-date testing for in-person photo shoots. The magazine also found help with Madison Greenhouse Store, AC Hotel and Badger Rock Middle School for shoots and supplies.

Other than the difficulty of meeting in person, Creative Director Samantha Starks said the digital format made their work easier and more innovative.

UW alum, fashion icon, Virgil Abloh makes continual strides in fashion, design innovationUniversity of Wisconsin alumni Virgil Abloh continues to make ripples in the fashion and design world since graduating in 2003 Read…

“We really emphasize for people to see a virtual landscape as an opportunity to be creative and to take it as a way to showcase their collection in a very unique way instead of seeing it as a hindrance,” Starks said.

Moda took a lot of inspiration from the Men’s Show of Paris Fashion Week and tried to emulate their digital success. Most of the events are virtual, but the magazine fits in a few safe in-person events.

During the whole week, Moda has a week-long styling competition on their social media sites. Activities started with Monday, which featured an Instagram TV Makeup Tutorial and an in-person photo station on Library Mall. Today, they welcomed local business Monetti Tailoring for an Instagram Live Q&A, followed by a Moda Alumni Panel early tonight.

On Wednesday, the magazine will host a “Moda Game Night” at 7 p.m. with another IGTV episode, “Get Ready With Moda.” Thursday involves a special “Moda Gives Back” event on Library Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where students, campus affiliates and the general public can donate items for the homeless at Porchlight.

Because many homeless people cannot buy hygiene products with SNAP cards and other government support, Moda recommends bringing toiletries and cleaning supplies to the drive. They will also post a final IGTV video, “Prep For The Runway.”

Finally, Moda will conclude UW Fashion week with its Friday Finale Fashion Show at 7 p.m.

L’unité par diversité: UW’s Tony Sanchez, Staz Industries promotes unity through diversityDreaming big, believing in yourself, staying optimistic and practicing gratitude are four simple things about our attitude that we can Read…

Moda Magazine thrived in its first 10 years and 10 Fashion Weeks through their ambitious content team. And with every great team, there is strong leadership.

“I think a lot of other people on the Editorial Board especially take Moda seriously and are very committed to it, which also makes it a lot of fun,” Starks said.

It’s this focus and drive that has also gotten Moda through the pandemic and toward creating more multimedia content. It’s this passion for people that makes their creators some of the best at the UW.

“It’s taken a lot of resiliency and patience on my team’s end which I cannot be more blessed with,” Konz said.

With a few days left in their 10th UW Fashion Week, Moda Magazine seals their legacy and hopefully with it, another 10 years.

Collective List of Moda Magazine’s Fashion Week Contributors:

Allyson Konz, EIC

Samantha Starks, Co-Creative Director

Maria Dayneko, Co-Creative Director

Emily Fleming, Creative Assistant Director

Robin Schmoldt and Evanka Annyapu, Union Advisors

Madison Greenhouse Store, AC Hotel and Badger Rock Middle School