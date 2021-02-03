Ah, February 14th, Valentine’s Day, otherwise known as the most dreaded day of the year for the single person. A holiday meant to celebrate love and relationships often becomes a day of self loathing and loneliness for those of us who do not have a significant other.

I know there are those people who will say they are happily single and it doesn’t bother them. Those people are liars. I have celebrated Valentine’s Day both in a relationship and by my lonesome and I can tell you, one of them is much more fun than the other.

But, if you are one of the many single people like me who will be “celebrating your freedom” on the 14th but secretly being really pissed off, I have a solution to numb the pain. Rom-Coms.

It may seem counterintuitive, but it works for me. So, if you find yourself with nothing to do this upcoming holiday, take this list of carefully curated rom-coms and whichever streaming platform you can find them on as my Valentine’s Day gift to you.

You’ll notice I included only seven movies, because seven is half of fourteen and that is what we are on Valentine’s Day — only a half.

1. Runaway Bride (Netflix)

This one not only has Julia Roberts, but Richard Gere in what is arguably his prime. If you have commitment issues I highly recommend taking a stab at this one.

2. Easy A (Netflix)

If you are feeling particularly sensitive on V-Day and need a pick me up, Easy A is an excellent choice. Starring Emma Stone, Stanley Tucci and Lisa Kudrow to name a few, this movie almost always makes me feel better about my life.

3. 50 First Dates (Netflix)

If you’re really down bad, this movie is also a good choice. If Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler and all his friends constantly making appearances in his movies can’t cheer you up, no one can.

4. The Wedding Planner (Hulu)

Talk about an attractive couple, this movies Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey and is honestly as rom-com as they come.

5. My Best Friend’s Wedding (Hulu)

Another Julia Roberts movie! If you have a marriage pact with someone and they are now in a relationship with someone else and you are now panicking, I think you’ll enjoy this one.

6. When Harry Met Sally (HBO Max)

This one explores the classic “can men and women be platonic friends?” debate. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are really cute. Not to mention there are some iconic scenes in this movie. You’ll know which ones I’m talking about when you watch it.

7. Midnight in Paris (Amazon Prime)

This movie is great to watch as a singleton on Valentine’s Day because the relationship between Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams may or may not end in turmoil. What more can you ask for as someone who is feeling a little jealous and left out this holiday?