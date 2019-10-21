Entering the inconspicuous door of the Comedy Club at the corner of State and Fairchild, the line to get in winds all the way up to the top of the stairs that lead down to the main attraction. Descending the stairs feels like entering a different world where anything goes, and everything that is said can be shrugged off and laughed at — even things you wouldn’t normally laugh at.

Thursday night, Distefano performed for a full house, and his show was nothing short of hilariously offensive.

You may think that race and politics are not things to joke about, but Chris Distefano would say otherwise. His comedy was essentially a rant about modern day America, but he made light of it all.

As Distefano said when the Badger Herald spoke with him before the show, comedy isn’t about censoring what might be offensive or “politically correct.”

“That’s what comedy is, it’s laughing at all of our pain and our differences, because that pushes us together before pushing us apart,” Distefano said.

According to Distefano, there’s two types of people: those who have never been punched in the face and those who have.

Distefano was raised in Brooklyn. I mean deep Brooklyn, as in his father is connected to the Mafia. In his neck of the woods, being “PC” wasn’t on his list of priorities and the phrase “If you see something, say something” didn’t apply. Instead of taking to Twitter and being “woke,” he learned to put his head down and not say anything, he joked.

More people need to get punched in the face like they used to, he said. If you’re getting your strength on Instagram or Twitter, you got a big problem.

He also has an issue with the new paper straw trend.

“I got a four year old daughter and guess what? She loves smoothies. And the liquid is too viscous for paper straws. I think she might as well just scoop it out and throw it on her chest. It’s not gonna work. So here’s the math I have to do in my head. My kid wants a mango berry blast. A sea turtles gotta go,” he joked.

The New-York comedian spent the weekend in Madison making fun of people — not only at Comedy Club on State, but also during the day while sightseeing.

Camp Randall’s civil war history even got a shoutout on his Instagram as his podcast “History Hyenas” Fact of the Day.

“The property was dedicated to the University of Wisconsin football team for young college co-eds to drink Trulys and Whiteclaws and not give a shit what their parents did and how much they broke their backs to send them here!” Distefano joked.

As Distefano and many other comedians have agreed, the best comedy is what you’re thinking but wouldn’t say out loud. Too often, we get caught up in what is offensive and what is not. There is a time and place for that, but that time and place is not at a comedy club.