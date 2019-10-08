Homecoming Weekend is upon us, and this means there will be a variety of school-sponsored events to keep both parents and students entertained.

The first event of the long weekend kicks off Thursday evening at the Memorial Union Theater where Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer with flutist Rakesh Chaurasia will be performing a variety of international music.

Béla Fleck is a Grammy award-winning banjoist, and his music fuses bluegrass, jazz, classical and world music. The artists he is performing with are also world-renowned musicians at their respective instruments, and the concert promises to bring genre bending flavor to Shannon Hall’s massive theater. Tickets are only $10 for students, and $30 for Union members.

Next on the Homecoming agenda is the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council Yard Show, where an assortment of fraternities and sororities will have the opportunity to showcase their talents at Memorial Union Terrace on Friday at 4 p.m.

Then at 6 p.m., the Homecoming parade will march down State and Gilman street, followed by a block party at Alumni Park and Memorial Union.

Saturday is game day at Camp Randall!

Our Badgers will be taking on Michigan State, and our undefeated record is on the line. Michigan State has a winning record of 4-2 and should be a formidable opponent as they are ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll. If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can head on over to the UW Badger Student Ticket Exchange to pick one up, though be prepared to fork over a pretty penny.

If you don’t want to attend the game but still want to watch it in a social setting, the university has you covered. You can watch it in the Pyle Center, Union South or Memorial Union. There will also be a couple of school-sponsored tailgate parties.

Badger Bash is going down at Union South starting at noon, and Badgerville will be occurring at Engineering Mall. Pop on by for a hotdog and to toss the pigskin around with some alumni and students.

There are no events Sunday as this is a big study/recovery day for students. For a full list of Homecoming Weekend’s schedule, click here.