Young the Giant, Vince Staples start your November Hitlist by reminiscing of summer Katie Cooney /The Badger Herald

It’s painfully obvious the weather is getting increasingly cold. If only there were some form of audio to get you to walk faster through the notorious wind chill off the isthmus.

No temperature can match the reminiscing of summer tunes courtesy of Vince Staples and Young the Giant before getting into harder rap tracks, trailing into smoother songs concluded by a comical conclusion from Action Bronson.

If you want to be free of guilt when you obliterate a turkey this Thanksgiving, you better get moving now.