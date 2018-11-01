With the end of Halloween festivities taking us straight into a new month, it’s time to welcome November. The University of Wisconsin offers numerous opportunities daily to enjoy anything and everything arts related for free.

Whether you’re ending an intense bout of midterms, or about to begin studying for the next round of exams — here is a list of events happening on campus this weekend to take your mind off school.

WUD Film is presenting the What is Family? Film Festival 2018 at The Marquee Cinema at Union South from Nov. 1-4. The festival features a variety of 10 films centered around the definition of family. Storylines often include relationships among characters that fall outside the lines of a traditional context for what it means to be family.

Friday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 3

Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers at Union South from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Never Goin’ Back (2018) at 6 p.m. at The Marquee Cinema

Madrigal Singers at Mills Concert Hall at 8 p.m.

Skate Kitchen (2018) at 8:30 p.m. at The Marquee Cinema

Supper Club w/ Bear in the Forrest at Memorial Union – Der Rathskeller at 9 p.m.

Nancy (2018) at 11 p.m. at The Marquee Cinema

Sunday, Nov. 4

Follow the Glacier nature walk at the Arboretum from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers (2018) at 3 p.m. at The Marquee Cinema

Support the Girls (2018) at 6 p.m. at The Marquee Cinema

Life, Love and Marriage in Renaissance Italy will be displayed at the Chazen Museum of Art until Nov. 4.

The School of Human Ecology is presenting Dutch Complex Housing at the Ruth Davis Design Gallery until Nov. 18.

Under the Surface of Lake Superior: A Photographic Journey of Hope and Healing is displayed at Memorial Library in the first-floor lobby. This art exhibit is open until Dec. 7.

Debut: An Exhibition of Recent Acquisitions in Special Collections is on display at Memorial Library on the 9th floor until Dec. 24. This exhibit is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.