Wisconsin Union Directorate Global Connections Committee, along with WUD Cuisine and International Student Services, hosted a pumpkin carving event outside Union South Oct. 24.

The groups provided both tools and pumpkins, as well as hot chocolate for the attendees. With the temperature hovering around a brisk 50 degrees, and the skies all clear, it was perfect fall time weather.

The event was far more popular than WUD expected, as they ran out of the prepared 250 pumpkins within a half hour. Tables lined almost the entirety of Orchard St. between Johnson St. and Dayton St.

University of Wisconsin students and Madison families alike filled tables up, shoulder to shoulder, even filling up the Union South tables on the side, carving both pre-made drawings and original carvings.

There was a wide range of great ideas like Bucky Badger, Frankenstein and Jack Skellington.

WUD Global Connections posted many of the pumpkins on their Facebook page.

They’re hosting a competition for the best pumpkins. You can vote for your favorite pumpkin on the page now.

The top ten pumpkin creators will all win ice cream coupons.