Milwaukee native Bravo hosted an album release party for his latest EP, “Golden” Friday Oct. 13. Bravo recently dropped out of the University of Wisconsin to pursue music, and this event marked an important step in his blossoming career.

Plan B, a gay bar and dance club located on Williamson Street, was the perfect venue for a night full of music, drinking, dancing and as Bravo described it, “lots of love in the air.”

The 5-track project, available on all major streaming services, is an intimate look into the emotions and experiences of the 22-year-old singer. The album also showcases Bravo’s singing ability — his smooth, energetic deliveries give each song an upbeat mood.

The title of the album, “Golden,” speaks to the lively mood Bravo tries to create with his music. The title echoes keeping an optimistic attitude towards life no matter what happens. “Even through the hard times, everything is golden. The theme is glass half-full,” Bravo said.

The instrumentals Bravo used on this project, compiled by Finnish producer Eeverest and Milwaukee producer Rildy Bronson, are a major reason the EP never lacks a dull moment. The beats have an EDM feel to them, and effectively build tension released by a flourish and bass drop.

“Music is all about the energy shifts. I was playing with anticipation, building tension with chord progressions, and then releasing it,” Bravo said of his songwriting process.

Recently, Bravo learned to play the piano and has been writing his own chord progressions, recording them and sending them to producers.

He also described his process of writing lyrics, saying he keeps a journal to record his experiences, which he then translates into the stories that appear in his songs. He feels that the best music is made when people “take their unique self and manifest it into songs.”

Bravo said he is especially vulnerable on this project, and holds nothing back, both musically and lyrically.

The first track of the album, “Open Letter,” explores Bravo’s mentality towards his relationships, both past and future. He sings, “Here’s an open letter to my next girl/Promise I’ll raise you up above the rest girl/Promise I’ma take my time, do this thing right.”

These lyrics convey an attitude, that is often lost in music nowadays, about respecting women and bettering yourself for the good of a relationship.

He goes on to address his past relationship, singing, “I hope you find a man that treats you better/Than I treated you/’Cause I swear you deserve it all.”

Instead of taking the usual approach towards an ex-relationship, cursing out his ex and harboring resentment, Bravo rises above and admits fault, saying he wishes the best for his ex.

The rest of the EP conveys a similar theme of self-betterment and explores other ideas about relationships like the difference between love and lust, loving oneself and generally valuing the beauty of connection. The EP, for the most part, is focused on this subject matter — namely relationships and romantic attraction, which don’t take much away from the quality of the music but do take away from there being a variety in topic.

Be prepared, when listening to this EP, to hear every song reflect a relationship or some sort of feelings Bravo has about a girl.

This album’s strength lies in the poppy beats and Bravo’s display of vocal dexterity. Bravo’s ability as a singer is certainly not in question on this project, and he uses few vocal effects, which puts his vocal talent on full display.

Bravo also uses novel lyricism, not holding back emotion or failing to admit fault in past relationships — adding an interesting dynamic to the project. When looking for a poppy, uplifting album as the Wisconsin weather gets increasingly depressing, listen to Bravo’s “Golden” EP.