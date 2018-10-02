Fans of TV sketch series “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will be happy to hear the shows’ stars will be performing live at the Overture Center Thursday, Oct. 4.

For those unfamiliar with the TV show, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” consists of four improv comics performing games and skits, whose topics are partially suggested by audience members. Nominated for multiple Emmys, the American version of the program premiered in 1998. Fans of the original U.S. version will be familiar with regulars Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops.

Stiles was part of the UK’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?” cast and has performed on nearly every episode of both the UK and U.S. versions of the show. Proops has been a recurring guest since the American premier. Younger audiences are more likely to know Jeff B. Davis, a recurring guest on the CW’s rebooted version, which premiered in 2013. Joel Murray, of “Grand” and “Two and a Half Men” fame, joins the cast.

Audience members can expect recurring games like “Scenes From a Hat,” where the four members must act out prompts given by the audience, picked from a hat. Let’s not forget musical comedic performances — skits like “Hoedown,” where the participants take turns adding a line to a hoedown song, live and improvised, are sure to make an appearance. As is the nature of improv, each night (as well as each game and skit) is guaranteed to be unique, and you won’t want to miss it.

These four performers have decades of experience in improvisational comedy, and are sure to showcase their world-renowned wit on stage Thursday. If you would like to be part of this one-of-a-kind show, tickets are available on the Overture Center’s website.