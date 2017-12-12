The bitter-sweet time has finally come along where students find themselves almost back at home with their friends and family, but the hell that is finals stands in the way.

Though these songs may not all have fast-paced beats, their lyrics are nothing but motivational. From pop to rap, music spreads messages. In this hitlist, artists preach power, success and perseverance. Just more than a week more of hell and then it’s time to celebrate. You got this.