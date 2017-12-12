The bitter-sweet time has finally come along where students find themselves almost back at home with their friends and family, but the hell that is finals stands in the way.

Though these songs may not all have fast-paced beats, their lyrics are nothing but motivational. From pop to rap, music spreads messages. In this hitlist, artists preach power, success and perseverance. Just more than a week more of hell and then it’s time to celebrate. You got this.

  1. Lose Yourself – Eminem
  2. ‘Till I Collapse – Eminem, Nate Dogg
  3. Alive – Sia
  4. Veni Vidi Vici – Madonna, Nas
  5. Work Bitch – Britney Spears
  6. The World Is Yours – Nas
  7. Started From the Bottom – Drake
  8. Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé
  9. Stronger – Kanye West
  10. Not Afraid – Eminem
  11. We Are The Champions – Queen
  12. Eye of the Tiger – Survivor