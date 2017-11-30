I never thought, in a million years, that anyone would step up to the challenge of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.” Little did I know that Clapton performed his own rendition live in San Diego, and he did a damn good job. Some would argue that he played it even better.

But of course, artists cover other artists’ songs all the time, and sometimes so much better that we forget who the original artist was. Naturally, this led me down a rabbit hole of finding songs handed from artist to artist, and sometimes legend to legend.

1. “Little Wing — Live In San Diego” — Eric Clapton, original: Jimi Hendrix

2. “Fuckin’ Up’ — Live” — Pearl Jam, original: Neil Young

3. “Southern Nights” — Whitney, original: Glen Campbell

4. “Stand By Me” — Otis Redding, original: Ben E. King

5. “Oh Me” — Nirvana, original: Meat Puppets

6. “Such Great Heights” — Iron & Wine, original: The Postal Service

7. “All Along the Watchtower” — Jimi Hendrix, original: Bob Dylan

8. “Hurt” — Johnny Cash, original: Nine Inch Nails

9. “Last Kiss” — Pearl Jam, original: Wayne Cochran

10. “Blue Velvet” — Lana Del Rey, original: Bobby Velvet

11. “Valerie” — Amy Winehouse, original: The Zutons

12. “The Maker” — Dave Matthews, original: Daniel Lanois