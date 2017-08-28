Madison is home to the region’s largest Halloween party, Freakfest, and this year’s celebration will bring a variety of musical acts — including Grammy-nominated artist DRAM.

Freakfest takes place annually on the Saturday closest to Halloween, making its 2017 date Oct. 28. Admission is $10 for an advanced ticket and $15 on the day of the event.

Ticket sales in recent years have exceeded 30,000, revealing the growth of the annual, highly anticipated tradition. When State Street becomes one big party with costumes and live music, it’s something any Madison resident would not want to miss.

The musical acts headlining the event are DRAM and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. Many, if not most, are familiar with DRAM’s summer hit “Broccoli,” and Trombone Shorty’s repertoire of tracks like “Hold Up, Wait a Minute” and “Hurricane Season.”

These headliners only account for two musical performances out of the festival’s 15. The musical acts will be located across three stages, located at Capitol Square, Gilman Street and Frances Street.

Other performers at Freakfest 2017 include MUTEMATH, Twelves, Kweku Collins and The University of Wisconsin’s very own DJay Mando.

Tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Coliseum box office, by calling (800)-745-3000 or by going to Freakfest’s website at www.madfreakfest.com.

The full festival lineup and additional information can also be found on the website.