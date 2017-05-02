Summer is almost here, my friends. We just have to get through this year’s second round of finals and then we are home free. Soon enough, the weather will be warm, beers will be drank, waters will be swam in and shenanigans will occur. What better way to do all of this, and more, than with good music? You’re right, there isn’t a better way.
This playlist features a handful of feel good jams perfect for any summer activity. It also features multiple genres, with songs both new and old. This collection was created by yours truly, with additions from UW students Jack Lutz and Daniel Hawley (I can’t take all of the credit for this awesomeness). So, sit back, crack open a brew and enjoy these tunes.
- “Halloween in Hollywood” — Petite League
- “Late July — Audiotree Live Version” — Shakey Graves
- “Suicide Saturday” — Hippo Campus
- “Golden Days” — Whitney
- “Who Loves The Sun — 2015 Remastered” — The Velvet Underground
- “Swing Tree” — Discovery
- “Daydream” — Youth Lagoon
- “Entertainment” — Phoenix
- “The Less I Know The Better” — Tame Impala
- “It’s Real” — Real Estate
- “Gooey” — Glass Animals
- “High You Are” — What So Not, Branchez
- “9 (After Coahcella) (feat. MØ & SOPHIE) — Cashmere Cat, MØ
- “Weekend” — Smith Westerns
- “Salad Days” — Mac Demarco
- “Multi-Love” — Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- “What a Pleasure” — Beach Fossils
- “Polish Girl” — Neon Indian
- “A-Punk” — Vampire Weekend
- “Shelter Song” — Temples
- “40 Day Dream” — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes
- “Insane feat. Moon Holiday” — Flume
- “Lay Me Down — Flume Remix” — Sam Smith
- “You & Me feat. Eliza Doolittle (Flume Remix)” — Disclosure
- “I Think I’m Evil” — Black Moth Super Rainbow
- “Dangerous (feat. Joywave)” — Big Data, Joywave
- “First” — Cold War Kids
- “Always Like This” — Bombay Bicycle Club
- “Golden Hour” — Sam Roberts Band
- “My Friend John” — The Fratellis
- “Uptown Boys” — Netherfriends
- “Diane Young” — Vampire Weekend
- “Closer To The Sun” — Slightly Stoopid
- “Wrong Way” — Sublime
- “Fluorescent Adolescent” — Arctic Monkeys
- “Party Talk” — Craft Spells
- “Reflections” — MisterWives
- “Baybee” — Jay Som
- “Rules” — Hoops
- “Thinning” — Snail Mail
- “All My Friends” — LCD Soundsystem
- “Easier Said” — Sunflower Bean
- “Knife” — Twin River
- “Red Eyes” — The War On Drugs
- “One More Time” — Daft Punk
- “Rock & Roll — 2015 Remastered Full Length Version” — The Velvet Underground
- “Bodys” — Car Seat Headrest
- “California Dreamin'” — The Mamas & The Papas
- “L.A. Woman” — The Doors
- “Of Moons, Birds & Monsters” — MGMT
- “Dark Red” — Steve Lacy
- “Fountain of Good Fortune” — Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
- “Wakin on a Pretty Day” — Kurt Vile