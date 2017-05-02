Summer is almost here, my friends. We just have to get through this year’s second round of finals and then we are home free. Soon enough, the weather will be warm, beers will be drank, waters will be swam in and shenanigans will occur. What better way to do all of this, and more, than with good music? You’re right, there isn’t a better way.

This playlist features a handful of feel good jams perfect for any summer activity. It also features multiple genres, with songs both new and old. This collection was created by yours truly, with additions from UW students Jack Lutz and Daniel Hawley (I can’t take all of the credit for this awesomeness). So, sit back, crack open a brew and enjoy these tunes.

  1. “Halloween in Hollywood” — Petite League
  2. “Late July — Audiotree Live Version” — Shakey Graves
  3. “Suicide Saturday” — Hippo Campus
  4. “Golden Days” — Whitney
  5. “Who Loves The Sun — 2015 Remastered” — The Velvet Underground
  6. “Swing Tree” — Discovery
  7. “Daydream” — Youth Lagoon
  8. “Entertainment” — Phoenix
  9. “The Less I Know The Better” — Tame Impala
  10. “It’s Real” — Real Estate
  11. “Gooey” — Glass Animals
  12. “High You Are”  — What So Not, Branchez
  13. “9 (After Coahcella) (feat. MØ & SOPHIE) — Cashmere Cat, MØ
  14. “Weekend” — Smith Westerns
  15. “Salad Days” — Mac Demarco
  16. “Multi-Love” — Unknown Mortal Orchestra
  17. “What a Pleasure” — Beach Fossils
  18. “Polish Girl” — Neon Indian
  19. “A-Punk” — Vampire Weekend
  20. “Shelter Song” — Temples
  21. “40 Day Dream” — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes
  22. “Insane feat. Moon Holiday” — Flume
  23. “Lay Me Down — Flume Remix” — Sam Smith
  24. “You & Me feat. Eliza Doolittle (Flume Remix)” — Disclosure
  25. “I Think I’m Evil” — Black Moth Super Rainbow
  26. “Dangerous (feat. Joywave)” — Big Data, Joywave
  27. “First” — Cold War Kids
  28. “Always Like This” — Bombay Bicycle Club
  29. “Golden Hour” — Sam Roberts Band
  30. “My Friend John” — The Fratellis
  31. “Uptown Boys” — Netherfriends
  32. “Diane Young” — Vampire Weekend
  33. “Closer To The Sun” — Slightly Stoopid
  34. “Wrong Way” — Sublime
  35. “Fluorescent Adolescent” — Arctic Monkeys
  36. “Party Talk” — Craft Spells
  37. “Reflections” — MisterWives
  38. “Baybee” — Jay Som
  39. “Rules” — Hoops
  40. “Thinning” — Snail Mail
  41. “All My Friends” — LCD Soundsystem
  42. “Easier Said” — Sunflower Bean
  43. “Knife” — Twin River
  44. “Red Eyes” — The War On Drugs
  45. “One More Time” — Daft Punk
  46. “Rock & Roll — 2015 Remastered Full Length Version” — The Velvet Underground
  47. “Bodys” — Car Seat Headrest
  48. “California Dreamin'” — The Mamas & The Papas
  49. “L.A. Woman” — The Doors
  50. “Of Moons, Birds & Monsters” — MGMT
  51. “Dark Red” — Steve Lacy
  52. “Fountain of Good Fortune” — Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
  53. “Wakin on a Pretty Day” — Kurt Vile