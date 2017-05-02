Summer is almost here, my friends. We just have to get through this year’s second round of finals and then we are home free. Soon enough, the weather will be warm, beers will be drank, waters will be swam in and shenanigans will occur. What better way to do all of this, and more, than with good music? You’re right, there isn’t a better way.

This playlist features a handful of feel good jams perfect for any summer activity. It also features multiple genres, with songs both new and old. This collection was created by yours truly, with additions from UW students Jack Lutz and Daniel Hawley (I can’t take all of the credit for this awesomeness). So, sit back, crack open a brew and enjoy these tunes.

