It’s that time of the semester again — when professors decide to give you three (million) midterms in a week.

Even I struggle with trying to bake when I am this stressed out. It’s bad when the thought of using my hand mixer, red baking bowl and trusty hedgehog spatula makes me cringe.

Midterms are a signal for my friends to stay away from my baked goods. I am eating all of them myself. You can’t have any of the chocolate-y goodness. Don’t you dare ask me to use your rotting bananas to bake you banana bread.

Get Baked: Make this Tinder profile-worthy banana breadMy name is Maija and I used my baking skills to find men. I am not necessarily proud of myself, Read…

But the perfect solution to midterm stress is baking in a mug.

Reasons to bake in a mug:

You can eat all of it without judgement. You don’t have to share. You don’t need an oven.

Basically baking in mugs saves so much time and energy. Plus, you can put it on your Instagram and show you do in fact have time for Pinterest.

For me, stress means chocolate, so this week try out this chocolate chip cookie in a mug recipe.

Get baked: Take a trip to a chocolate happy place with these mint chocolate cookiesSince moving to Madison from Indiana, my friends here have become part of my family. They are my cheerleaders, my counselors Read…

The process

Take out your favorite mug. Put in butter and melt for 30 seconds in the microwave. Next, put in only an egg yolk into the butter.

Make sure to quickly whisk as soon as you drop it in the butter. Otherwise, you might get scrambled eggs from the heat of the melted butter.

Next, add both types of sugar and the oil. Slowly mix in the flour and a pinch of salt. When fully mixed, add a splash of vanilla and as many chocolate chips as your heart desires.

Put your mug in the microwave for one minute. Check the progress and then add additional time up to one and a half minutes.

Beware: If you microwave for too long, the bottom can become rock solid.

If you are feeling beyond stressed, I highly recommend eating your cookie with chocolate sauce, sprinkles, whipped cream, ice cream and anything else that might cure those midterm blues.

Pro tip: Take out the egg in the recipe and then it becomes some really good eggless cookie dough!

The recipe