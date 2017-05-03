It’s getting toward the end of the semester, which unfortunately means the last Get Baked column and an end to my time here at The Badger Herald.

I am graduating this semester, which is both exciting and extremely terrifying. I have to be a real adult, and I don’t think anyone is ever prepared for that — I know I’m not.

I randomly decided to apply to the Herald on a complete and utter whim after being in the communications side of journalism for what felt like centuries. I just wanted to write, and with the Herald, I really got that opportunity.

Student journalists are some of the most hardworking individuals in the world. The Herald really provides an avenue to boost writing skills and meet some of the most amazing individuals in the world.

I also love that I was with a group of people who consistently encouraged me to write about food. I’ve always loved baking and bringing baked goods to my friends, so you can guarantee the Herald staff got their fair share of baked treats.

While red velvet cupcakes are normally chocolate, my blue velvet cupcakes are vanilla because I’m more of a vanilla cupcake gal, and I bake what I crave.

Blue Velvet Cupcakes

Per usual, set the oven to 350 F. Mix all of the wet ingredients: butter, sugar, milk, vanilla and eggs.

Add the dry ingredients, making sure there are no clumps of flour. When you add the blue food coloring, be careful of your hands — unless you want to become a Smurf… totally up to you.

Pour the batter in cupcake tins and pop them in the oven for about 20 minutes.

While in the oven, make a buttercream frosting by blending all of the ingredients together. If you don’t have a pipping bag, don’t worry because most people don’t.

I like to use Ziploc bags. Flip the bag inside out, and using a spatula, spoon in the frosting. After the frosting is in the bag, flip it back to normal and cut off a tip of the bag. Then just start piping!

Once you pull the cupcakes out of the oven, let them completely cool. To speed up the process, I usually put them in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Pipe on the frosting in a swirly pattern or however you like your frosting to look.

Then serve to your favorite independent newspaper staffers!

Thank you for letting me share some of my baking knowledge with all of you, and be on the lookout for my inevitable food blog. Follow me on Instagram @minniemickeygirl or Twitter @minveiss for all of my future foodie adventures. #BH4LYFE