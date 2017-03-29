Did you know I can actually bake things that don’t use a copious amount of sugar, frosting, chocolate or caramel? Welcome to a savory edition of “Get Baked.”

If I could describe my spring break in one word, it would be food. I ate too much food on my cruise, too much food on the beach in Mexico and too much food in New Orleans.

As a notorious foodie, I was in heaven with all of New Orleans’ jambalaya, gumbo and the most amazing beignets. While I could have made beignets this week, I knew my recipe would not be as amazing the ones I tried at this little park café per our Uber driver’s suggestion.

Still craving cajun food, I had to figure out a way to integrate it into my baking. Hence I took andouille sausage and blended it with cheddar cheese and Italian spices to make this savory scone.

Start out by preheating the oven to 350°F. Get out a large bowl and mix all of the dry ingredients.

Cut up the cold butter in small pieces about the size of Mike and Ike candies. Do not melt the butter! Crumble the pieces into the flour mixture using your hands.

If it seems like it is not blending, continue working at it, eventually it will mix. Afterwards, it will almost look like bread crumbs.

In a separate bowl, mix eggs and milk together.

I suggest using a hand or standing mixer if available. Slowly pour in the eggs and milk, keeping the mixer on low power. The dough should feel slightly sticky.

Add the shredded cheese using the mixer. Feel free to choose different cheeses, but cheddar is a scone classic.

If you choose to add sausage I suggest using andouille, Italian or kielbasa. Try to find precooked sausage and cut it up into small pieces.

While uncooked sausage is fine, make sure any additional juices after cooking are soaked up before adding it to the dough. The extra oils may completely ruin the composition of the dough.

Mix in the sausage using a spatula. Then take a large spoon and scoop up three tablespoons of dough to place on a greased baking sheet. Each scone should be two inches apart.

Pat the top of the dough to create a round look. For more of a golden bake, use an egg wash on top before popping it in the oven.

Pull the scones out of the oven once the outside is hard and golden brown and the inside is fully cooked. Unlike cookies, scones are meant to be a little dry and not underbaked.

The recipe