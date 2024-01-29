Men’s Basketball: Badgers sweep season series against Spartans, never trail in 81-67 win

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team capped off its first home and away sweep of Michigan State since 2004 Friday, taking down the Spartans by 15 points behind a game high 28 from guard AJ Storr. The Badgers never trailed in either matchup, dominating the series after entering the season 4–11 in their last 15 meetings with Michigan State.

The victory also marked Tyler Wahl’s 100th win of his career, he became the seventh Badger to ever reach that milestone. The team drenched Wahl with water in the locker room in celebration — returning the favor after coach Greg Gard got doused following his 100th conference victory Tuesday.

Storr’s 28 points were one shy of tying his career high — which he achieved against Chicago State earlier this season — and his scoring came in bunches. He accounted for nine of UW’s first 12 points to open up the game and 10 of its first 12 points to start the second half.

Coach Tom Izzo had high praise Friday for the sophomore, who scored 22 points in the Badgers 70–57 win Dec. 5, saying, “He’s one of the better players I’ve seen [at UW].”

On the other end of the floor, UW neutralized star guard Tyson Walker, with the combo of guards Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn holding Walker to just 11 points on four of 14 shooting. Walker is averaging 19.7 points per game for the season and the 11 points he scored against the Badgers was his lowest mark on the season.

Men’s Basketball: Gard picks up his 100th Big Ten win in nail-biter against MinnesotaThe University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team needed the full 40 minutes to pull out their sixth straight Border Battle Read…

UW also dominated the glass, out rebounding the Spartans 35–25, including a 12–8 advantage on the offensive end that resulted in 17 second chance points.

While Storr may have been the driving force offensively, the Badgers second unit provided a massive boost in the first half. As a group, they outscored Michigan State’s reserves 18–4. Guard Connor Essegian led the unit during the period, scoring eight points while forward Nolan Winter chipped in six points on two three-pointers.

After taking a 43–34 advantage into the break, UW immediately extended its lead in the second half, stretching it to as many as 19 with 9:53 left on the game clock. But, the Spartans threatened to sneak back into the contest as the Badger offense endured a scoring drought that lasted more than five minutes. Michigan State launched a 6–0 run at the same time, but was unable to bring the difference to less than 12.

The Badgers ultimately won by 15, their largest margin of victory over the Spartans since Dec. 25, 2020.

On top of Storr’s 28 points, Steven Crowl tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists for UW. AJ Hoggard led Michigan State with 19 points and four assists, while Malik Hall contributed 13 points.

The Badgers now sit 16–4 overall and 8–1 in conference play. They have a road matchup with Nebraska on Feb. 1 before taking on No. 2 Purdue at home Feb. 4.