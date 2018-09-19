The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (2-4-1, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looks to put an end to their road woes as they face the University of Maryland (2-2-2, 1-0-0 Big Ten) Friday.

The two sides had different fortunes as Big Ten play opened over the weekend. Maryland managed to secure a 2–1 victory against Northwestern, while the Badgers suffered a tough defeat at the hands of No. 2 Indiana on Sunday.

Wisconsin may have fallen 3–1 to the Hoosiers but they were able to take some positives away from their performance against the highly rated opponent.

Despite a slow start in which the Badgers conceded a goal in four minutes and a soft goal that they leaked late in the game, they were very much in the contest. In the second half, they showed they were pushing their way back into the match.

In Friday’s game, Badgers will have to look out for Maryland freshman midfielder William James Herve who scored both the equalizer in regular time and the winner in overtime in the Terps’ match against Northwestern. The two goals were the first of the French native’s young collegiate career.

But the Badgers aren’t without strong players of their own. Sophomore Patrick Yim turned in an excellent defensive performance as well as scoring the first and only goal defeat to Indiana Sunday.

Looking back to previous match’s between the Badgers and the Terps won’t provide much comfort, though. Dating back to their first encounter in 1997, Wisconsin has lost all but one of their seven games. But recent history is on their side. Their lone victory over Maryland was in their most recent contest: a 2-1 win last season.

Badger fans will be able to tune in to the game Friday on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m.