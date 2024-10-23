Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Women’s Hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps No. 4 Minnesota on the road

Badgers continue their undefeated season, chase return to National Championship
by Bennett Waara
October 23, 2024
Bennett Waara
The Badgers faced off against the Gophers on October 18, 2024.

The undefeated University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team (8-0-0, 4-0-0 WCHA) hit the road last weekend, facing off against the Minnesota Gophers (4-3-1, 0-3-1) at the Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on Oct. 18 and 19, defeating them 5-0 and 4-3, respectively.

Game 1

The Badgers scored the opening goal late in the first period, outshooting the Gophers 14-5. Forward Cassie Hall was assisted by forward Laila Edwards and defender Laney Potter in the first goal of the series.

Neither the Gophers or Badgers were able to add a tally to the scoreboard in the second period, but the Badgers outshot the Gophers 10-6.

Wisconsin’s offense dominated the third period, tallying four goals in the span of less than five minutes. The Gophers were able to fire seven shots on goal in the third, however, goalkeeper Ava McNaughton maintained her perfect save percentage facing 18 shots.

BMW_2169-Enhanced-NR
Bennett Waara
The Badgers faced off against the Gophers on October 18, 2024.

Game 2

The opening period in the second game of the series started off slow, with neither team being able to score.

The Gophers picked up momentum, adding three goals to the scoreboard with the first one coming only 21 seconds into the second period. Edwards responded with a power play goal, ending the Badger’s 30 minute scoreless stretch. The second period came to a close with a score of 3-1, Badgers down by two.

Thirty-five seconds into the final period of the competition, forward Lacey Eden reduced the deficit to one on another power play goal. This building momentum propelled the Badgers to score two more goals to take the lead and defeat the Gophers with a final score of 4-3. Defender Caroline Harvey had an exceptional night, taking part in every goal scored with an assist to her teammates.

Looking Forward

After Saturday’s game, the Badgers extended their win streak to eight, sitting in second place in the WCHA standings three points behind Ohio State, though the Badgers have played four less games. They return home to the LaBahn Arena on Oct. 24 and 25 to battle the Bemidji State University Beavers (1-6-1, 0-4-0). Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. CST for both games.

