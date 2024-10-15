Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Women’s Soccer: Badgers upset No. 9 Iowa

The Hawkeyes fall in first defeat of the season, Badgers rise to tenth in Big Ten standings
by Taylor Kaufmann, Sports Associate Editor
October 15, 2024
Julien Payen
Badger Herald archival photo of UW Women’s Soccer team. November 6, 2023.

The University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s soccer team — 6-3-4, 2-2-3  in the Big Ten — recorded a huge upset against the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes x— 10-1-3, 5-1-1 in the Big Ten — Thursday, Oct. 10, winning 2-1.

Coming into the game, the Hawkeyes were on a four-game winning streak and undefeated this season.

In the two games before Thursday, against USC and Nebraska, the Badgers allowed five goals, losing 3-0 to the Trojans and drawing 2-2 with the Cornhuskers, thanks to a 90th-minute equalizer from UW defender Hailey Baumann. For the Badgers to take home a win against the Hawkeyes, they had to show up defensively.

Advertisements

The Hawkeyes were first on the scoreboard, slotting home a penalty kick in the 18th minute, but Badger goalkeeper Drew Stover fought hard in front of the net, making two saves.

Offensively, the Badgers were able to follow suit. Aryssa Mahrt, who had one goal and one assist in Big Ten play coming into the game, scored one of the two goals made against Iowa, with defensive midfielder Maia Richters scoring the other.

The team found numerous goal-scoring opportunities by poking holes in Iowa’s defense but were unable to take advantage of the chances in the first half. That changed in the second half, when the Badgers brought the heat offensively, both goals being scored only minutes apart. Mahrt converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute, with Richters following in the 76th minute.

The Badgers now sit tenth in the Big Ten standings with four games remaining, with their next game coming Oct. 13 at Indiana.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Tawee Walker and teammates celebrate in the End Zone. October 5, 2024.
Football: Badgers roll past Rutgers 42-7
Badger Running Back Tawee Walker takes it into the End Zone. October 5, 2024.
Football: Badgers steamroll Boilermakers 52-6
Braelon Allen. September 14, 2023.
Badgers in the NFL: Braelon Allen shines as youngest player making history with the Jets
Wisconsin vs. Alabama. September 14, 2024.
Football: USC defeats Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
Badger guard takes a shot against Marquette in the Kohl Center. Jan. 21, 2024.
Basketball: Men’s and Women’s programs announce schedules for 24-25 season
Sold out: Ticket lotteries force empty-handed students to navigate risky reselling networks
Sold out: Ticket lotteries force empty-handed students to navigate risky reselling networks
More in Women's Soccer
Women’s Soccer: Emma Jaskaniec's legacy of leadership, resilience, excellence
Women’s Soccer: Emma Jaskaniec's legacy of leadership, resilience, excellence
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin’s season ends in second round of NCAA Tournament with 2-1 loss
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin’s season ends in second round of NCAA Tournament with 2-1 loss
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin’s commanding offense, stingy defense leads to victory in first round of NCAA Tournament
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin’s commanding offense, stingy defense leads to victory in first round of NCAA Tournament
Badger Herald archival photo of UW Women's Soccer team. November 6, 2023.
Heartbreak in Columbus: Women's soccer edged out in Big Ten Championship showdown
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin takes Big Ten Tournament semifinal victory over Nebraska
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin takes Big Ten Tournament semifinal victory over Nebraska
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin fails to score in home regular season finale, drops tight matchup
Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin fails to score in home regular season finale, drops tight matchup
Donate to The Badger Herald