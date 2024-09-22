Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Men’s Soccer: No. 8 Badgers bounce back, beat UCLA at home

Badgers remain undefeated (5-0-0) at home this season
by Julien Payen, Sports Editor
September 22, 2024
Bennett Waara
The Badgers defeated UCLA 4-1 Monday evening. September 17, 2024.

The Badgers hosted Big Ten newcomers, the UCLA Bruins, at the McClimon Soccer Complex on Sept. 16, beating them 4-1 for their first-ever conference loss.

After suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat against the University of Maryland the previous Friday, the Badgers returned back to their winning ways at home.

The Big Ten’s top two goalscorers, freshman Dean Boltz and sophomore Trip Fleming, scored their eighth and fifth goals of the season respectively. Junior Thomas Raimbault and senior Kevin Andrews added to the scoring, each getting their first goals of the season.

Advertisements

Monday’s game also marked the Badgers’ sixth win this season, which ties Head Coach Neil Jones’ record as a Badger.

First Half

Neither team could find an advantage in the first 20 minutes, until the 24th minute when Fleming put a high cross into the box that Boltz was able to rise to, heading the ball into the back of the net and giving the Badgers the lead.

Less than seven minutes later, the Badgers doubled their lead when a low cross by graduate student Roberto Burlew was saved by UCLA goalkeeper Sam Joseph and rebounded into the path of Andrews, who fired the ball into the top corner of the net.

The game was all but over with less than five minutes to go in the first half, as the Badgers took the 3-0 lead. Raimbault dribbled the ball around four UCLA defenders, passing it to Fleming, who slid the ball right under Joseph to put the game firmly in control of the Badgers.

The Badgers dominated the first half, putting up a collective season-high 11 shots compared to the Bruins’ two. They also forced four saves from Joseph and drew seven fouls.

Second Half

The halftime break gave the Bruins a chance to regroup and they found a goal four minutes into the second half. They played a long ball on a fastbreak, and though sophomore Ryan Quintos blocked the initial shot off of the goal line, the Bruins were there to put away the rebound, bringing the score to 3-1.

But, the Badgers composed themselves after conceding that goal, not allowing another and scoring one more of their own to put the game out of reach for good. The Bruins failed to clear the ball after a free kick, and Raimbault took a touch away from the defender and powerfully struck the ball with his left foot right past Joseph for the Badgers’ fourth of the night.

The second half was much more active than the first, with both teams taking 10 shots each and fouling each other a combined 12 times. The Badgers also forced nine saves out of Joseph, his career high.

The United Soccer Coaches Poll updated their rankings Sept. 17 — one day after the match — which saw the Badgers fall to No. 17. But, the Badgers will be looking to bounce back this week with games at home against Viterbo on Sept. 21 and away against the University of Washington on Sept. 27.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
Markie Hrvojevic backs up a defender. Sep. 2, 2024.
Men’s Soccer: Badgers improve to 4-0-0, rise to highest national ranking since 2017
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin falls 2–1 to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin falls 2–1 to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin escapes with 1–1 tie against Penn State
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin escapes with 1–1 tie against Penn State
Men’s Soccer: Bradley holds Wisconsin to 1-1 stalemate in non-conference tilt
Men’s Soccer: Bradley holds Wisconsin to 1-1 stalemate in non-conference tilt
Men’s soccer: Wisconsin fights back to earn 1-1 tie at Michigan
Men’s soccer: Wisconsin fights back to earn 1-1 tie at Michigan
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin improves to 3-0 in conference play, shuts out Maryland
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin improves to 3-0 in conference play, shuts out Maryland
More in Sports
Van Dyke in the season opener against South Dakota. 8/29/24
Football: Van Dyke set to miss rest of season with ACL injury
Wisconsin vs Alabama. September 14, 2024.
Football: Badgers suffer big loss against No. 4 Alabama
Mitch Osmond celebrates the opening goal. Sept. 11, 2024.
Forward Madison wins first-ever knockout match at Breese Stevens Field
Badger women's volleyball versus the University of Miami. December 1, 2023.
Badger blues: Wisconsin volleyball stumbles to 0-3 start amid tough competition
Badger Running back Dilin Jones powers through South Dakota defenders. Sept. 7, 2024.
Football: Badgers outlast South Dakota, improve to 2-0 before Alabama matchup
Madison Night Mares say goodbye to fans and community after final game of inaugural season. Photo courtesy of The Madison Night Mares
UW softball players Blomberg, Lucey shine in Madison Night Mares inaugural season
Donate to The Badger Herald