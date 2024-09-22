Men’s Soccer: No. 8 Badgers bounce back, beat UCLA at home

The Badgers hosted Big Ten newcomers, the UCLA Bruins, at the McClimon Soccer Complex on Sept. 16, beating them 4-1 for their first-ever conference loss.

After suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat against the University of Maryland the previous Friday, the Badgers returned back to their winning ways at home.

The Big Ten’s top two goalscorers, freshman Dean Boltz and sophomore Trip Fleming, scored their eighth and fifth goals of the season respectively. Junior Thomas Raimbault and senior Kevin Andrews added to the scoring, each getting their first goals of the season.

Monday’s game also marked the Badgers’ sixth win this season, which ties Head Coach Neil Jones’ record as a Badger.

First Half

Neither team could find an advantage in the first 20 minutes, until the 24th minute when Fleming put a high cross into the box that Boltz was able to rise to, heading the ball into the back of the net and giving the Badgers the lead.

Less than seven minutes later, the Badgers doubled their lead when a low cross by graduate student Roberto Burlew was saved by UCLA goalkeeper Sam Joseph and rebounded into the path of Andrews, who fired the ball into the top corner of the net.

The game was all but over with less than five minutes to go in the first half, as the Badgers took the 3-0 lead. Raimbault dribbled the ball around four UCLA defenders, passing it to Fleming, who slid the ball right under Joseph to put the game firmly in control of the Badgers.

The Badgers dominated the first half, putting up a collective season-high 11 shots compared to the Bruins’ two. They also forced four saves from Joseph and drew seven fouls.

Second Half

The halftime break gave the Bruins a chance to regroup and they found a goal four minutes into the second half. They played a long ball on a fastbreak, and though sophomore Ryan Quintos blocked the initial shot off of the goal line, the Bruins were there to put away the rebound, bringing the score to 3-1.

But, the Badgers composed themselves after conceding that goal, not allowing another and scoring one more of their own to put the game out of reach for good. The Bruins failed to clear the ball after a free kick, and Raimbault took a touch away from the defender and powerfully struck the ball with his left foot right past Joseph for the Badgers’ fourth of the night.

The second half was much more active than the first, with both teams taking 10 shots each and fouling each other a combined 12 times. The Badgers also forced nine saves out of Joseph, his career high.

The United Soccer Coaches Poll updated their rankings Sept. 17 — one day after the match — which saw the Badgers fall to No. 17. But, the Badgers will be looking to bounce back this week with games at home against Viterbo on Sept. 21 and away against the University of Washington on Sept. 27.