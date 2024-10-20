Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Football: Badgers wallop Wildcats 23-3

“Locketober” continues as Badgers win third-straight Big Ten matchup, jump to fifth in Big Ten standings
by Julien Payen, Sports Editor
October 20, 2024
The University of Wisconsin Badgers — 5-2, 3-1 Big Ten — extended their Big Ten winning streak to three games, the longest since the Badgers won six straight in 2021, after beating the Northwestern Wildcats — 3-4, 1-3 — 23-3.

It was another great game for the defense, which has only allowed 16 points in its last three games. It was also the defense’s fourth straight game with a turnover, forcing Wildcat quarterback Jack Lausch to fumble on his 3-yard line with only about 50 seconds left in the half.

First Half

Both programs had a slow start, as neither team could find serious momentum through the first three drives, with Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke throwing a pick midway through the first quarter.

The first quarter ended scoreless after the Wildcats missed a 51-yard field goal. But, on the second play of the second quarter, “Locketober” continued for Locke, when he walked in a 6-yard touchdown to give the Badgers the 7-0 lead.

The following drives for each team surprisingly ended in blocked field goals, with the Badgers blocking a 28-yard kick and the Wildcats blocking a 41-yard Nathanial Vakos kick. The Badgers finished the half strong, though, with the forced fumble setting up a pitch to running back Cade Yacamelli for a 3-yard touchdown.

“When you’re on the road, you have to take every opportunity that’s presented to you,” head coach Luke Fickell said postgame.

Second Half

The second half came with another Badger turnover. This time, the Wildcat defense punched the ball out of Locke’s hands and recovered the fumble. But, the Wisconsin defense forced a punt and Locke found tight end Tucker Ashcraft for a 3-yard touchdown on his only catch of the game.

The only score from the game’s final quarter came from a very unexpected source. Lausch dropped back to pass from his own 9-yard line, but the Badger’s defensive line shed their blocks and sacked him for a safety, giving the Badgers the 23-3 lead.

Postgame

Locke ended the game completing 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown. Running back Tawee Walker though he didn’t find his way into the end zone — rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries while receiver Will Pauling caught five passes for 51 yards.

“The coaches are doing a great job, the players are doing a great job, but the development is really where we’re starting to grow,” Fickell said. “This league is incredibly challenging, there’s an incredible mountain ahead of us that we’ve got to continue to climb.”

The Badgers are back at home next Saturday, Oct. 26, against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.

