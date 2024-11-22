Dane County Farmers’ Market prepares for shift to indoor winter season

As the Dane County Farmers’ Market’s Saturday on the Square comes to a close for the season, it is preparing for a transition into the colder months, bringing the market experience indoors.

The rest of this year’s markets, known as the Holiday Markets, will be held at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center each Saturday from Nov. 16 to Dec. 21 at 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Assistant Marketing Manager for the Dane County Farmers’ Market Rachel Figueroa said that this shift brings significant changes in customer attendance and vendor participation.

“On our busiest day at the outdoor Saturday market, we can see around 20,000 people visiting,” Figueroa said.

The crowd from the Holiday Markets is a mix of out-of-town visitors, Madison residents and regulars who enjoy the weekly market, Figueroa said.

But, the move indoors brings a noticeable decline in foot traffic.

“We expect to see around 3,000 people, mainly regulars and local residents who continue to do their weekly shopping,” Figueroa said.

This drop reflects not only the seasonal nature of the market but also the shift in vendor participation.

While the outdoor market typically has around 120 vendors, the indoor market hosts roughly half that number, Figueroa said. The winter market also features a seasonal change in available products, reflecting Wisconsin’s climate and growing cycles.

“We definitely see more storage crops like root vegetables, potatoes and squash,” Figueroa said.

Some farms manage to bring in fresh greens and tomatoes using greenhouses or high tunnel hoop houses, but those items tend to sell out quicker and the quantity is significantly lower, Figueroa said.

Despite the changes, Figueroa said that the market’s goals remain the same year round.

“Our goal is to still offer and promote a place to sell Wisconsin-grown products,” Figueroa said.

The winter markets offer important sales opportunities for farmers during the months when other retail options may be limited, which can help them invest back into their farms, Figueroa said.

Figueroa said that the winter markets can help farmers with retaining employees and fund improvements on their farms.

The market’s commitment to community support also extends through its Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which continues in the winter season.

Customers using food shares can visit the market’s information booth to exchange their EBT benefits for market dollars to spend directly with vendors.

“This is a critical part of ensuring access to fresh foods for everyone in our community,” Figueroa said.

Professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics Andrew Stevens offered a holistic perspective on the role of farmer’s markets in food access and security.

While valuable, farmers markets may not be the most effective solution for addressing food security in a community, especially as prices are generally higher than grocery stores, Stevens said.

Stevens said that the true value of farmers markets lies beyond food access. Instead, they play an essential role in educating the community and creating cultural experiences around food.

“It’s because of their [farmers markets] influence on culture and education more so than access,” Stevens said. “The Dane County Farmers’ Market is an outlier … many farmers markets don’t have nearly the same draw or scale as the Dane County Farmers’ Market.”

Climate and weather patterns also influence what local farmers grow, with Wisconsin’s growing season running primarily from spring through fall, Stevens said.

Traditionally, this meant farmers needed to focus on food storage and preservation to extend their products through the winter months.

But modern advances, such as greenhouse technology, have allowed some farmers to extend their growing seasons and offer fresh products throughout the year, Stevens said.

Stevens said that Wisconsin is in a relatively favorable position to adapt to climate change compared to other regions, as shifts in temperature or precipitation may lead to adjustments in crop choice rather than posing severe risk to the farming industry.

The economic impact of farmers markets on local Wisconsin farmers can be significant, particularly for small-scale operations that focus on high-quality products and direct-to-consumer sales, Stevens said. These markets allow them to build relationships with customers and secure higher profit margins compared to selling wholesale.

“Engaging in that direct to consumer marketing that you see at farmers markets is key to being able to achieve some of those higher prices that make that kind of production economically viable,” Stevens said.

But, larger farms, which often rely on wholesale distribution, may not experience the same benefits from participating in farmers markets.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market remains committed to its purpose, which is to support local agriculture and ensure community members have access to fresh, seasonal produce year round, Figueroa said.

This dedication continues into 2025 with the Late Winter Market, held every Saturday starting Jan. 4, 2025, through April 5, at Garver Feed Mill from 8 a.m. to noon. By providing a consistent market experience regardless of season, the Dane County Farmers’ Market sustains a year-round connection between Wisconsin’s farmers and the community.