Madison Marathon brings over 7,000 runners together, supports charities

The annual Madison Marathon was held Sunday, Nov. 10. Organized by Madison Festivals Inc., the event featured a full marathon, a half marathon and a 10k starting and ending at the State Capital building.

The Madison Marathon is one of the latest marathons in the year and is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Safety, community engagement and support for local charities were top priorities for the marathon organizers, according to Madison Festivals Inc. President Sara Klemme.

One way the race prioritized inclusivity was by offering race categories for men, women and non-binary participants, Klemme said. The event also catered to different fitness levels and abilities, by including “back-of-the-pack” runners, ensuring that participants no longer felt discouraged in joining the race because they might come in last place.

Advertisements

To expand access, this year the Madison Marathon collaborated with ZenToes and introduced a new scholarship program. This initiative covered race entry fees for 30 participants this year, allowing them to participate without financial burden.

“We wanted to make this race accessible to everyone,” Klemme said.

Klemme noted that the program aimed to encourage community participation regardless of financial ability. The registration fee was $170 for the full marathon, $145 for the half marathon and $90 for the 10k, according to the website.

The marathon had a significant impact on Madison’s local economy, drawing participants and spectators from across the U.S. and several other countries, Klemme said. According to statistics Klemme provided from Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, approximately 70% of out-of-town visitors returned to Madison to shop, dine and attend local events. Local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to retail shops, benefited from the influx of visitors who contributed to Madison’s economic activity during and after race weekend, Klemme said.

The Madison Marathon also supported local charitable organizations, with donations expected to exceed $45,000. A portion of the proceeds went to groups like The Badger Challenge, which helps fund the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center that received $15,000 from the marathon.

Many volunteers assisted throughout the race, from setting up aid stations to managing crowd control and handing out medals. Aid stations along the course were managed by local volunteer groups who received a portion of the event’s charitable donations. Community groups, including UW student organizations, also provided encouragement along the race route.

Other local groups, such as youth sports teams, school boosters and Girl Scout troops, also received funds raised through the event by volunteering at aid and cheer stations along the course. This year, participants had the option to make direct donations to selected charities during race registration.

“It’s this huge ripple effect… every charity is its own dot, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but when you zoom out it’s this huge web of support,” Klemme said.

SSM Health, the event’s premier sponsor, led the medical support with on-site emergency care. EMS Coordinator Stephanie Lehmann and EMS Medical Director Kacey Kronenfeld managed safety efforts for the marathon. The hospital’s first responders collaborated with Madison and Monona’s Fire and Police Departments.

Aid stations with medical personnel, life-saving equipment, and ambulances were stationed at the start line, finish line, and along the route, according to Kronenfeld. The event was designed to operate independently from Madison’s emergency services, reducing the need to divert public resources, Lehmann said.

“We wanted to keep outside emergency services available for the broader community,” Lehmann said.

According to Kronenfeld, last year, a runner who suffered a heart attack during the race was stabilized on-site, highlighting the importance of thorough medical support on the course.

All aid stations offered Gatorade Endurance products, which were tailored for athletes running long distances, according to the course information. Organizers noted that the drink was intended to help runners replace fluids and electrolytes lost during the marathon, promoting better endurance for all participants.

“It’s important to have been training for this,” Lehmann said. “Do it in a safe way, make sure you’re getting the proper nutrients.”

Pre-race activities included a shake-out run on Saturday, where participants ran three miles, along with an expo open to the public on Friday and Saturday at Monona Terrace. At the expo, runners picked up their race packets and local vendors sold merchandise.

As runners crossed the finish line, they were able to feast on a baked potato bar at the State Capital. This year the Madison Marathon partnered with Alsum Foods and Produce to provide over 5,000 baked potatoes for the racers, according to Klemme.

The Madison Marathon will open registration for next year’s race shortly after the marathon on Nov. 13. The Madison Marathon celebrated its 30th anniversary on Nov. 10, bringing together community support and positive economic impact. Organizers prioritized what they believe to be a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment that benefited both participants and the broader Madison community.