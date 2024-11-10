Driving through deer season: Staying safe on Wisconsin roads

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported 802 deer-related crashes in Dane County in 2023. WisDOT noted most crashes happen in October November and during peak deer mating season, when the animals are moving around often.

Because of this, car accidents due to deer are on the rise. Last year’s deer population estimate was over 26,000 in Dane County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Deer Program Specialist Jeffrey Pritzl explained the many different factors that go into controlling deer populations.

Advertisements

“Each county has a Deer Advisory Committee,” Pritzl said. “And they look at different metrics within their county to determine how we should alter the deer hunting season in order to achieve a deer harvest that might help maintain the deer population objective.”

Pritzl said hunting is the primary way of controlling the deer population in Wisconsin. It ensures the population of deer remains in the capacity that the environment can support healthily. Controlling and monitoring these populations not only helps experts understand how to organize the season to benefit the environment but also how to maintain a population that reduces the amount of interaction between vehicles, humans and deer, Pritzl said.

“There are some methods that, from a cost-effectiveness and efficiency standpoint, are extremely helpful,” Pritzl said.

He alludes to hunting, a common state-wide method for keeping deer populations in check, as well as county-specific methods that minimize these dangerous interactions and accidents.

Pritzl also explained how the University of Wisconsin Arboretum plays into this issue.

“The Arboretum hires contract sharpshooters to reduce the deer numbers,” Pritzl said.

He explained that recreational hunting is a specialized process and municipalities hire companies to deer cull and sharp shoot.

The DOT reports nearly 24% of accidents resulting in death or injury in the state of Wisconsin due to distracted driving, and this applies to deer collisions as well. Despite the tracking, monitoring and physical efforts made by state departments, these accidents are inevitable, and the best way to minimize the severity of them is to understand safe driving methods, Pritzl said.

Director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation David Prost discussed the significance of vehicle traffic and deer occurrences. He described how the sheer amount of vehicle traffic is a key contributor to the number of deer-related accidents. However, Prost suggests safe driving methods that increase the likelihood of seeing deer before a crash can occur.

“If you slow down, you increase your ability to react,” Prost said. “That reaction time you have is increased and you’re that much safer.”

Prost advised following the speed limit on high-traffic areas such as interstates between Madison and Milwaukee. He also explained that slowing down allows drivers to scan the road more efficiently and be able to react in time, to hopefully avoid collisions.

Slowing down is not the only way to safely avoid risk. But, what happens if it’s too late and there is no avoiding the accident? What do drivers do then? Pritzl cautions against swerving.

“Swerving increases the risk of losing control of the vehicle, you’re better off striking the deer or having the deer strike you and maintaining your control of the vehicle in your lane,” Pritzl said.

It is important to stay informed about what Wisconsin and Dane County are doing to prevent accidents, and also important to understand how these efforts impact residential and environmental areas. Resources from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are available and should be referenced to promote safety regarding deer-related driving incidents.

Both Pritzl and Prost expressed the benefits for all drivers and residents in understanding the impact of safe driving and how it is just as valuable as the efforts the state is making to reduce deer-vehicle collisions.

To report a non-emergent deer collision, drivers can call the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources non-emergency number at (608) 267-7691. To help keep the state up to date on vehicle-deer collisions and deer population numbers, drivers can report a vehicle-killed deer online through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions page.