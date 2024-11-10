Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

IT Help Desk responds to reports of students unenrolled from Canvas courses

Help Desk resolves issue, students to be re-enrolled within next 2-4 hours
by Anna Kristoff
November 10, 2024
Bennett Waara
Freshman works in Canvas. September 7, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin Information Technology Help Desk has been alerted of an unexpected Canvas outage as of Sunday afternoon.

Certain students have reported their Canvas courses no longer appear on the dashboard, and instructors can see these students are unenrolled from the course on Canvas, according to the outage report.

As of 6 p.m., the IT Help Desk reported it has found a solution to the issue, and affected students should be re-enrolled within the next 2-4 hours.

Advertisements
Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
A young deer making its way through the snow. November 10, 2024.
Driving through deer season: Staying safe on Wisconsin roads
Badger Herald archival photo of a sign pointing out an AED.
WIAA collaborates with NFHS to make AEDs more accessible in Wisconsin high schools
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Enters the Stage at the Harris-Walz Campaign Rally in Madison. October 30, 2024.
Tammy Baldwin delivers victory speech
Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor at Babcock Dairy. November 7, 2024.
Babcock Dairy recalls ice cream due to labeling error, risk of allergic reactions
Saxony Apartments. November 6, 2024.
The Hub, The James, oLiv developer eyes Saxony Apartments for luxury revamp
Wisconsin Capitol Building. October 31, 2024.
Life expectancy gap between Black and white Americans is a systematic issue, UW experts say
Donate to The Badger Herald