IT Help Desk responds to reports of students unenrolled from Canvas courses

The University of Wisconsin Information Technology Help Desk has been alerted of an unexpected Canvas outage as of Sunday afternoon.

Certain students have reported their Canvas courses no longer appear on the dashboard, and instructors can see these students are unenrolled from the course on Canvas, according to the outage report.

As of 6 p.m., the IT Help Desk reported it has found a solution to the issue, and affected students should be re-enrolled within the next 2-4 hours.

