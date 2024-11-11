UW-Madison Police Department responds to racist text messages

The UW-Madison Police Department released a report Friday responding to racist text messages sent to Black students at the University of Wisconsin.

Messages containing references to slavery targeted Black students and individuals across the nation Thursday, according to the police report.

“The messages are unsolicited, harassing and racist in nature,” the report read.

UWPD Executive Director of Communications Marc Lovicott said while they are aware of the nationwide issue and have learned that some UW students have been recipients, there have been no official reports.

“Our goal in getting this information out to our community was to acknowledge and share resources,” Lovicott said in an emailed statement to The Badger Herald.

The messages were anonymously sent and reported in several states, including New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, according to AP News.

Messages sent across the county carried a similar tone but varied in wording. Some instructed recipients to show up at a specific location “with belongings,” while others mentioned the incoming presidential administration, according to AP News.

Multiple state and federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Communications Commission, are currently investigating the messages. No information suggests threats in the text messages are credible, according to the police report.

There is no further information at this time regarding the text messages. UWPD encourages students to reach out if they feel unsafe or threatened.

Students can also fill out a Harassment, Discrimination & Bias Report to receive support from the Office of Student Assistance and Support.

The following safety resources are available for students looking for support:

Contacting UWPD by dialing 911 if one experiences emergency safety concerns while on campus

Using the BadgerSafeApp in non-emergent situations, Additional resources for safety and security are available.

Using SAFEWalk , a walking companionship service offered to all students, faculty, staff and UW visitors

Counseling and crisis support is available through UW Health Services