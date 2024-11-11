Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

UW-Madison Police Department responds to racist text messages

Threatening text messages varying in wording sent to Black students, individuals nationwide
by Opal Nicholson
November 11, 2024
Eddie Kustner
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.

The UW-Madison Police Department released a report Friday responding to racist text messages sent to Black students at the University of Wisconsin.

Messages containing references to slavery targeted Black students and individuals across the nation Thursday, according to the police report. 

“The messages are unsolicited, harassing and racist in nature,” the report read.

Advertisements

UWPD Executive Director of Communications Marc Lovicott said while they are aware of the nationwide issue and have learned that some UW students have been recipients, there have been no official reports. 

“Our goal in getting this information out to our community was to acknowledge and share resources,” Lovicott said in an emailed statement to The Badger Herald.

The messages were anonymously sent and reported in several states, including New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, according to AP News

Messages sent across the county carried a similar tone but varied in wording. Some instructed recipients to show up at a specific location “with belongings,” while others mentioned the incoming presidential administration, according to AP News.

Multiple state and federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Communications Commission, are currently investigating the messages. No information suggests threats in the text messages are credible, according to the police report.

There is no further information at this time regarding the text messages. UWPD encourages students to reach out if they feel unsafe or threatened. 

Students can also fill out a Harassment, Discrimination & Bias Report to receive support from the Office of Student Assistance and Support. 

The following safety resources are available for students looking for support: 

  • Contacting UWPD by dialing 911 if one experiences emergency safety concerns while on campus
  • Using the BadgerSafeApp in non-emergent situations, Additionalresources for safety and securityare available.  
  • Using SAFEWalk, a walking companionship service offered to all students, faculty, staff and UW visitors
  • Counseling and crisis support is available through UW Health Services
Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW–Madison Campus
People in line at Library Mall to customize dog tags for Veteran's Day. November 11, 2024.
University hosts Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast to honor military service members
Freshman works in Canvas. September 7, 2024.
DoIT Help Desk responds to reports of students unenrolled from Canvas courses
Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor at Babcock Dairy. November 7, 2024.
Babcock Dairy recalls ice cream due to labeling error, risk of allergic reactions
Organizers speak at the rally in front of the Capitol Building.
Madison Socialist Alternative holds anti-Trump rally, criticizes two-party system
College Democrats of UW-Madison Communications Director Whitman Bottari answers questions from Badger Herald News Associate Sophie Wooldridge. September 16, 2024.
Trump wins 2024 presidential election, UW campus leaders urge unity
A Tribute Tree created in observance of Orange Shirt Day is filled with tobacco ties at the "Indigenous Art: Reclaiming Space, Reclaiming Stories" exhibit. November 2, 2024.
Indigenous Heritage Month: UW celebrates ‘Native November’
Donate to The Badger Herald