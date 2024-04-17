Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

‘Opening of the Terrace Party’ rings in 2024 Terrace season

Event lineup to be announced next month, spokesperson says
by Sheng Lee
April 17, 2024
Memorial Union’s Terrace draws in 800,000 visitors per year, spokesperson says.

The Wisconsin Union hosted the “Opening of the Terrace Party” Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the return of the iconic Terrace chairs. The party included a DJ, performances from the UW Dance Team, a visit from Bucky Badger and free brats and beverage tastings to help select new offerings at the Terrace, according to the Wisconsin Union.

Wisconsin Union spokesperson Shauna Breneman said the Terrace has created memories across generations in the Madison community for over 90 years.

“Everyone is so much happier, and so much more excited to be outside,” UW student Rachel Rans said at the event. “We could come here with our friends, but I could have equally as much fun with my parents or grandparents.”

Memorial Union welcomes about three million people per season, Breneman said.  The Terrace helps draw in about 800 thousand of those people each season, accounting for almost a third of the traffic at Memorial Union.

Breneman said the beginning of the Terrace season is dependent on a variety of factors, with the most significant being anticipated weather conditions. The end of the Terrace season is usually in late October when the chairs are returned to storage.

“It’s a really exciting time and we have programming for everyone of all ages, different times of the summer,” Breneman said.

The brat stand will be open Friday and the barbecue standard will open on May 3, Breneman said.

This summer, the Terrace is offering free music and films, as well as low costs and free art activities and low cost outdoor recreation such as kayaking and paddle boarding.

“We will announce our programming lineup in the middle of May,” Breneman said. “We’re excited to share the movies that folks can look forward to, the free concerts and so much more.”

Additionally, the Wisconsin Union offers student leadership opportunities for students year round within the Wisconsin Union Directorate board.

Breneman said student leaders contribute to making the 2,000 events a year possible at the Memorial Union, and some of the student leadership opportunities cover up to 80% of students tuition.

