UWPD investigates physical assault of two students Sunday

Two University of Wisconsin students reported Monday they were assaulted by strangers Sunday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. The assault is under investigation by the UW Police Department.

The students reported the assault occurred as they were walking near the intersection of Linden Drive and Observatory Drive. They reported walking by a group of six males, three of whom followed the victims a short distance.

The students reported being punched in the face and head when they interacted with some of the group members. As this happened, they said the other members of the group stood by and watched the assault occur. The victims walked away from the scene.

Individuals with relevant information of the assault are encouraged to share it with UWPD by calling (608) 264-2677. Individuals are also encouraged to download the BadgerSAFE app, where tips can also be reported.

Resources regarding campus safety:

For life-threatening emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, call UWPD at 608-264-2677.