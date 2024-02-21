Four bus stops on State Street, Capitol Square area close for BRT construction

Four bus stops will remain closed for the construction of bus rapid transit stations on State Street and the Capitol Square from Feb. 19 to the last week of April, according to Metro Transit newsletter.

The bus lines will detour via West Washington and Broom/Bassett streets, where westbound passengers can board at North Broom and West Dayton and passengers going east can board at North Bassett and West Dayton, according to a Metro Transit announcement.

Metro Transit Project Manger Michael Cechvala said sidewalks and business will remain open on State Street and bikes will continue to go both ways, but vehicular traffic will only be able to travel west.

Capitol Square lane closures will prevent bus travel, except for stops at Main at Carroll and Mifflin at Pinckney, according to the Metro Transit newsletter. Sidewalks and businesses will also remain open.

Cechvala said the new stations will be a major upgrade. They will have a 13-and-a-half inch full length platform for people to stand on — similar to what is provided on subway systems.

Along with platforms, there will also new shelters that will match others along the rest of the BRT route, Cechvala said. Each station will include real-time arrival information and ticket vending machines so passengers can pay fares off-board the bus.

Though construction of the BRT stations will be finished in April, the new stations will not be available for use at that point, Cechvala said. Instead, bus routes will reopen using the current bus stops until the whole BRT system construction is complete.

“The BRT stations won’t open until the rest of the system is complete and opened,” Cechvala said.

The estimated BRT completion date is sometime this fall, but there will not be an exact date until the later weeks of summer.

For updates on route changes and detours as BRT construction continues, visit mymetrobus.com.