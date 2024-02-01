SSFC approves The People’s Farm budget reallocation at first meeting of 2024

The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison Student Services Financial Committee met Thursday to vote on The People’s Farm’s budget request and plan for the rest of the spring semester.

The People’s Farm — formerly known as Students for Sustainable Agriculture — is a Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems-affiliated Registered Student Organization working to promote sustainable agriculture on their two-acre farm and through their on-campus urban landscaping projects.

The organization submitted a GSSF Budget Alteration Request Narrative to the committee on Jan. 30, after receiving notice that they would no longer be able to launch their bike compost program in the Eagle Heights Community Garden because of a change in policy regarding compost outsourcing.

The People’s Farm’s budget for 2024 topped $100,000, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

Specifically, the Urban Agriculture Program plans to use the reallocated funds to add more tower gardens on campus — the first two of which are planted near Gordon and Dejope Dining Halls.

“The program … it can no longer be carried out. They’re simply requesting to move those funds in a way that supports other programming so that they are not wasted,” SSFC Chair Quinn Wakley said.

According to their budget alteration narrative, the Urban Agriculture Directors have already been meeting with UW Housing and Dining to establish a plan for setting up and maintaining additional tower gardens.

SSFC voted unanimously in support of The People’s Farm’s request.