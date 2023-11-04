SSFC passes budgets for The People’s Farm, Student Leadership Program

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Oct. 2 to hear a General Student Services Fund proposal for the Wisconsin Black Student Union and vote on funding for The People’s Farm and the Student Leadership Program, who both presented Oct. 30.

The GSSF consists of funds derived from the Student Segregated Fee which financially support student organizations on campus and are allocated based on eligibility by the SSFC, according to the GSSF website.

The WBSU is the longest-running organization founded and run by Black students at UW, founded in 1966. The WBSU hosts multiple events throughout the year, including the WISCOlympics, which is an event for students to participate in recreation games at the end of the academic year WBSU President Makayla Hughes said.

The WBSU requested $67,000 for the next fiscal year. This is an increase of $3,500 which was driven largely by miscellaneous costs.

The WBSU requested a budget increase of $9,600 for general operating expenses, including a $1,000 rise in funding for the Fall Kick-Off events, a $1,500 increase for A Seat At The Table programming and a $1,400 boost in allocation for Black History Month. The group reorganized other parts of its budget to limit the total increase to $3,500.

Fall Kick-Off events include Melanin Fest and A Year In Review, which are both events that are intended to introduce new members of the organization to returning members. Melanin Fest is an event for freshmen who are new to UW so they have an opportunity to connect with other Black organizations on campus, WBSU Treasurer Mason Henderson said.

A Seat At The Table is an event where a prominent Black figures from the Madison area speaks to the organization over a meal. Judge Everett Mitchell spoke to the organization at this event recently, according to Henderson.

The proposed WBSU budget will be voted on next week Monday.

The SSFC also voted on the budget proposals from The People’s Farm and the Student Leadership Program.

The People’s Farm budget was voted as eligible for funding in a 9-0-1 vote with SSFC Chair Quinn Wakley abstaining.

After much discussion, SSFC voted on budget cuts to allow the budget to be within $107,000 and then the final budget was approved in a 9-0-1 vote.

The Student Leadership Program was then up for votes on their budget. Their budget was approved as eligible in a 5-4-1 vote. They then had a discussion on amendments to their budget. The SLP added a position to their budget for a graduate student advisor position, who is someone to help with program coordination at the organization. SSFC initially declined funding for the position, which was originally backed by the Wisconsin Union. The Union withdrew support seven days ago, leaving the role unfunded. Approving the request would have compelled the SSFC to waive its policy limiting budget increases.

“I usually do not favor waiver policies but the group demonstrated extenuating circumstances,” SSFC Representative Ryan Thiele said.

The SSFC voted 7-0-2 to pass an amendment to fund the position and the budget was ultimately approved by the SSFC in an 8-0-1 vote.

The SSFC will meet next this coming Monday, Nov. 6 at 6:00 p.m.