UW student cracks Forbes 30 Under 30 Energy list

University of Wisconsin Nuclear Engineering student and 2023 Miss America Grace Stanke is on this year’s Forbes 30 under 30 North America 2024 Energy list.

Forbes highlights 30 individuals under the age of 30 in 20 different categories each year, including Hollywood and Entertainment, Sports, Science, and more. The list draws over 15,000 submissions every year with only 600 being selected — a similar acceptance rate to Harvard University, according to The Science Survey. Stanke joins UW Engineering alumni and founders of H3X, who are included on the 2024 Manufacturing and Industry List.

After being crowned as the third Miss America from Wisconsin in 2022, Stanke went on tour to share her mission focusing on the potential effects of nuclear energy on sustainability titled “Clean energy, cleaner future.” Stanke used this platform to help change public perceptions around nuclear energy and spread awareness about it’s potential benefits, according to a release from UW College of Engineering.

According to Forbes, Stanke’s nuclear advocacy as Miss America landed her on this year’s list. Stanke said she was encouraged to fill out the application and only found out about the results once they had been released.

“They said, ‘we think you’d be a great candidate for the Forbes 30 Under 30, and we encourage you to apply’ so I ended up filling out a very short simple application, and then next thing you know I got the email with the article that I made it and everything so that was pretty much it. It was really cool. It’s a neat opportunity to have that,” Stanke said.

Stanke is currently finishing her final semester at UW as a part-time student, despite walking in last year’s spring commencement ceremony, while she fulfills her roles as Miss America.



Stanke credited her interest in nuclear science to the UW Department of Nuclear Engineering and Energy Physics, and said the opportunities it offered are what kept her in the industry.

“… I started working in one of the labs on campus, the research labs at the HSX stellarator. I was given access to mentorship, and a lot of different opportunities to ask questions and explore my personal curiosity about nuclear science even more,” Stanke said. “So I am truly truly thankful for everything that they’ve taught.”



Stanke said she hopes the College of Engineering will receive more funding in the future, mentioning the proposed building for the program, in order to continue educating nuclear engineers.

She also said offering an introductory course to nuclear energy and the effects of energy use on global warming would be beneficial for students outside of the College of Engineering.

“I’ve learned one thing that was really unexpected for me actually, I didn’t expect it but having a degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison carries a lot of weight,” Stanke said. “It’s something that’s good. It represents a strong education and UW Madison should just keep continuing to do that, but also make sure to expand climate education to further than just engineers and the people that will be working in it directly.”

Stanke’s future plans include working as a core design engineer and nuclear advocate at the co-op she interned at during her undergraduate career — Constellation Energy Corporation — where she will continue advocating for nuclear science.

Stanke said American voters should remember to take their interest in sustainability to the polls and know that they have the power to make a difference in sustainability legislation.

“I think the biggest thing that I want people to know is that energy is not just a chore. It’s not just a bill to pay at the end of the month,” Stanke said. “They have the ability to make change.”